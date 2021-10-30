Roosevelt Bridge reopens in Stuart after no structural concerns found, officials say
Roosevelt Bridge has reopened in Stuart after FDOT officials determined there were no structural concerns with the bridge.
The Braves welcomed the Houston Astros to town for the first World Series game in Atlanta since 1999, and claimed the third game.
The showdown between Scottie Barnes and Jalen Suggs didn't disappoint.
Scottie Barnes had 21 points and Gary Trent Jr., added 19 points and a game-saving defensive play as the Toronto Raptors hung on for a 110-109 win.
After a humiliating loss to Liverpool, Man United gets set for a difficult stretch of the season, beginning with a matchup against Spurs this weekend.
The results of an independent investigation conducted by Jenner & Block confirmed that Chicago's former video coach sexually abused a player in 2010.
The Maple Leafs have locked up their top blueliner for eight more years at a cap hit south of $8M.
The league is investigating claims against former Whitecaps women's coach Hubert Busby Jr.
With Pascal Siakam and Yuta Watanabe on the verge of making their season debuts, is there reason to believe Toronto can be a top-6 team in the East?
Blue Jays legend Josh Donaldson casually strolled into a sports store in Newmarket, Ontario this week to get suited up for an outing at a local rink.
This is that moment — this weekend — that could make that difference. Who is out there waiting for a call? Start with Texans wideout Brandin Cooks.
The effects of Kyle Beach's bravery are still trickling into the sports world.
The Toronto Raptors appear to have a preferred player type and it's possible that veteran Goran Dragic and sophomore Malachi Flynn might not fit the team's identity.
The NHL decided Friday not to discipline former Chicago Blackhawks assistant general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff for his role in the club’s mishandling of sexual assault allegations made by a player in 2010.
"It feels like instead of playing one game, it kind of feels like I played three."
Blues goalie Jordan Binnington somehow suckered Nazem Kadri into a misconduct after swinging his stick at the Avalanche forward's head.
If Gary Trent Jr. can maintain his impressive defence, his offensive inconsistencies will become much more acceptable for Nick Nurse and the Raptors.
Tommy Fury is 7-0 since becoming a professional boxer in 2018.
All these years of being bad are finally starting to pay off for the Detroit Red Wings.
ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley keeps coming up with one clutch hit after another on baseball’s biggest stage. Riley drove in the first run of the Braves' 2-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the World Series on a damp Friday night in Atlanta. The Braves are now up 2-1 in the series, two wins away from their first championship since 1995. Their burly third baseman is a huge reason why. After a breakout year in 2021 that sparks chants of “MVP! MVP! MVP!” from Atlanta fans when he comes to
ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Ian Anderson and the Braves bullpen took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning, Austin Riley and Travis d’Arnaud drove in runs and Atlanta beat the Houston Astros 2-0 Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series. Anderson and four relievers combined on a two-hitter. Pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz blooped a single leading off the eighth inning against reliever Tyler Matzek that dropped in front of left fielder Eddie Rosario, just 232 feet from home plate, for Houston's first