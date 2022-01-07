Rooney Mara set to play Audrey Hepburn in upcoming biopic

The Independent

This year’s iPhone could do away with the “notch”, swapping it for a small hole for the camera and putting Face ID under the screen, according to a new report. The design would be the first major change to the front of the iPhone in years, as well as requiring technology not yet seen in any iPhone. In recent iPhones, all of the hardware required for facial recognition and the front-facing camera are nestled in a notch at the top of the display.