Roof Ripped From Home as 'Once-in-a-Decade' Storm Batters Western Australia

The roof was ripped from a building in Wonthella and thousands of people lost power as homes and businesses were damaged on May 24 when the tail end of ex-Tropical Cyclone Mangga swept across parts of Western Australia.

According to ABC Australia, the severe storm brought gusts of up to 100 kph that affected Perth, the mid west region and several suburbs, including Beckenham, East Cannington, Kenwick, and Bayswater.

This CCTV footage, posted to Facebook by Bayley Olden, shows a roof hurtling across a residential street in Wonthella, a suburb of Geraldton.

“Came home to the neighbor’s house in shambles! Lucky nobody was in the house!” Olden wrote.

The state’s Bureau of Meteorology issued a warning for damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and abnormally high tides.

Western Australia’s Department of Fire and Emergency Services acting assistant commissioner Jon Broomhall said the storm was a “once in a decade-type system,” according to reports. Credit: Bayley Olden via Storyful