Ronel Blanco's seven no-hit innings
Ronel Blanco dishes out eight strikeouts while working through seven innings of no-hit ball during his start against the Tigers
Ronel Blanco dishes out eight strikeouts while working through seven innings of no-hit ball during his start against the Tigers
Day 2 of the 2024 College World Series ended at 1:13 a.m. local time.
In their second matchup of the WNBA season, the Indiana Fever defeated the Chicago Sky, 91–83. Caitlin Clark scored 23 points, while Angel Reese finished with 11.
Bryson DeChambeau, suddenly the man of the people, holds a three-stroke lead heading into the final round of the 124th U.S. Open.
Cole has 19 strikeouts and zero walks in 12 1/3 innings over three rehab starts.
Tiger Woods has made the cut just once at the U.S. Open in the past decade.
Wicks will return to the injured list with a right oblique injury. He had just rejoined the team after missing time with a forearm strain.
With one month down and between 11-14 games into each team’s schedule, Yahoo Sports checks in to see how the award races are shaping up.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first kicker rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay share a one-stroke lead going into Round 2 of the U.S. Open.
Scottie Scheffler entered the 124th U.S. Open as the overwhelming favorite.
Perhaps more than any other team sport, basketball has a way of drawing its legends back to the game long after their playing days are done — if they ever left at all.
Skenes and Miles Mikolas were locked in a pitchers duel at Busch Stadium. The Pirates prevailed, 2-1.
“There's a bit of fear that it's all ending. It's always there.”
New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole made his second rehab start for Double-A Somerset, throwing 57 pitches in 4 2/3 innings.
Nathan’s is really going to ban 16-time champion Joey Chestnut over a simple sponsorship conflict? That's just un-American.
Barkov did not play the final 9:28 of Florida's Game 2 win over Edmonton.
Here’s how the Copa América field stacks up with kickoff approaching.
Joey Chestnut has won the competition 16 times and every year since 2016.
There's a lot of experience on this basketball team.
Scheffler has five wins so far in 2024 and has been the big favorite ahead of all three majors.