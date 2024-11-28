Ronald Holland II hits from way downtown

Shohei Ohtani is coming off an MVP season with the Dodgers, who he helped lead to a World Series win earlier this year.
After a successful 2024, the Tigers are in prime position to strengthen their roster with a few key free-agent additions.
Thanksgiving might be a little tense at the Mayfield residence this year.
In today's edition: NFL playoff picture, NBA power rankings, NHL at the quarter-mark, City in crisis, football heaven, DiMaggio over Williams, and more.
The SEC would like four guaranteed bids into the playoff, so imagine the league's reaction if only two make it in this year, which is a possibility.
The tone of the game changed when Dickinson kicked Duke's Maliq Brown in the head after they fell to the floor during a fight for a rebound. But Kansas hung on for the win.
We've reached Rivalry Week! On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde prepare you for what is about to be a tense finish to the 2024 college football season. They dive in on Texas A&M hosting Texas and Ohio State taking on Michigan.
Mike Brown sprinted after an official during the Kings' loss to the Nets on Sunday and nearly got ejected.
Cushing had been with the organization since 2020 before becoming head coach midway through the 2022 season.
In today's edition: NBA one-month awards, pay-to-play in the NIL era, UConn falls in Maui, a new version of chess, Rivals250 for 2025 class, and more.
Haliburton admitted to reporters that basketball was getting into "job territory" with the Pacers' slow start.
Washington head coach Dan Quinn opted to go for the extra point ... and it cost him and the Commanders.
A 20-point loss to Boston College has renewed speculation about Brown's future in Chapel Hill.
Minshew reportedly sustained a season-ending broken collarbone in Sunday's 29-19 loss to the Denver Broncos.
Williams played his best game against one of the league's toughest defenses. Changes are coming to Chicago. The franchise QB is set.
It took a 31-yard field goal as time expired, but the Chiefs picked up the win on Sunday afternoon in Charlotte.
Williams is the latest of several injuries the Hornets have dealt with on their frontline this season.
The Packers looked the part of a playoff team in a comfortable win over the 49ers
Six of the 14 teams in the conference have already made coaching changes.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani being named MVP before Caleb Durbin joins the show to discuss his journey to being added to the Yankees’ 40-man roster and what to expect in the 2025 season.