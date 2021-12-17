Ronald Gasser cannot be retried

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
An emotional yet peaceful Maurice told media that the Jets needed a new voice.
After playing in an empty arena on Thursday, the Canadiens had to postpone their game against the Bruins altogether.
Robin Lehner was one of several ejected players late in his team's 5-3 win over New Jersey.
Pastrnak's struggles won't last forever, which makes this the perfect time to trade for him.
Watson's accounts, such as Instagram and Cash App, reportedly were subject to a signed search warrant from October.
Multiple experts suggested to Yahoo Sports that leagues could consider even greater changes. Would that include asymptomatic athletes being able to play?
Some fans are not happy that their Raptors and Maple Leafs tickets have been cancelled.
Lightning's Steven Stamkos offered two important points: What's being reported is the "worst-case scenario," and there is still a desire among the players to go to Beijing.
Parham has a concussion and is expected to leave the hospital Friday.
The NBA and NBPA want players to undergo testing more often during the holidays.
Byron Leftwich played for the franchise and has had championship success in Tampa Bay. But he's hardly alone in the candidate pool.
Baker Mayfield isn't happy with the way the NFL handled the Browns' COVID-19 situation.
There have been some fantastic moves in the Shapiro-Atkins era, but some massive flops, too.
Watanabe is arguably the most important Raptors bench player at this time. The stat sheet won't tell you the whole story.
After five straight wins under Bruce Boudreau and now only four points back, is it time to re-adjust expectations in Vancouver?
Bills fans channeled their anger into donations in honor of what they saw as a missed call in a close game.
Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will handle Payton's duties against the Bucs on Sunday.
Buffalo is spotting a big number to Carolina, but when the Bills win this year, it tends to be by blowout. Scott Pianowski shares his favorite Week 15 picks against the spread.
Matt Harmon opens up his advanced stats notebook to help you make the right lineup decisions in Week 15.
Each week during the 2021-22 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction.