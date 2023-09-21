Ron DeSantis falls to 5th place in first-in-nation primary poll by UNH
A new UNH poll said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has fallen to fifth place in the first-in-the-nation primary.
A new UNH poll said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has fallen to fifth place in the first-in-the-nation primary.
The advisory comes a day after tensions escalated over the killing of a Sikh separatist.
It allegedly happened on Jan. 6, 2021, backstage during then-President Donald Trump's speech to his followers.
On abortion and a few other issues, the former president is using all sorts of rhetorical misdirection to avoid being tagged as an extremist.
A former federal prosecutor who helped investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia probe said Wednesday she left the team because of concerns with then-Attorney General William Barr’s public comments about the case and because she strongly disagreed with a draft of an interim report he considered releasing before the election. It marked the first time Dannehy has spoken publicly about her sudden resignation from the probe overseen by former special counsel John Durham. Durham, a former U.S. attorney for the District of Connecticut, was appointed in the spring of 2019 by Barr to investigate potential wrongdoing by government officials and others in the early days of the FBI probe into ties between the Trump 2016 presidential campaign and Russia.
MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski said the story seems "cartoonesque."
The development could be used against the former president, suggested Charles Coleman Jr.
The conservative attorney explained exactly how a prosecutor could draw out the former president.
(Bloomberg) -- Conservative Republicans are already laying the groundwork for Donald Trump’s return to the White House, identifying key cabinet and other possible top officials months before the first nominating contest next year.Most Read from BloombergPassalacqua in Italy’s Lake Como Is Named Best Hotel in the WorldVegas’ Newest Resort Is a $3.7 Billion Palace, 23 Years in the Making‘Dead Space’ Co-Creator Departs Startup After Newest Game FlopsFed Set to Pause Rate Hikes, But Don’t Count Out
It was to be Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy's first in- person appearance at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Moscow's invasion of his country, and Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia objected to him taking the floor before the 15 council members. Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, serving as president of the tense session, responded with a gibe at Moscow, which has long said the invasion does not amount to a war but was a "special military operation". "I want to assure our Russian colleagues and everyone here that this is not a special operation by the Albanian presidency," Rama, known for a piercing sense of humor, said to muted laughter across the room.
Several photos published by Russian-affiliated accounts appear to show Army Gen. Sergey Surovikin in Algeria, experts and observers say.
The three soldiers were drinking heavily during a supply mission in Rossosh and were blown up by a grenade, per local reports.
One post announced that his father had died and that he would be taking his place in the 2024 presidential election. It was deleted not long after.
Jeffrey Clark’s lawyer was trying to demonstrate that his client was simply working in his capacity as a DOJ official in an effort to move the case to federal court
Igor Girkin dictated a doomsday-esque diatribe to his Telegram from prison this week, offering himself up as a uniting force for remaining "patriots."
The former president has just blown one of his main arguments "out of the water," said Laurence Tribe.
Tuberville told fellow GOP senators on Tuesday that he intended to try and force a vote to appoint a new Marine Corps commandant.
India is the fifth largest economy and is seen by the West as a key partner against China.
According to Michael Wolff's new book, the billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch has become a "frothing-at-the-mouth" enemy of the former president.
An influential Christian conservative said many evangelicals are "exhausted" by the former president, especially in one key state.
EDMONTON — The Alberta government is set to release its long-promised report on whether the province should quit the Canada Pension Plan and pursue its own provincial program. United Conservative Premier Danielle Smith, along with Finance Minister Nate Horner and panel chair Jim Dinning, are to release the report at a news conference in Calgary on Thursday. The Opposition NDP says it has received leaked details of what is coming and says Albertans should prepare for some financial flim-flam on t