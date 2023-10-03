Romulus family hopes to buy back sentimental truck of late firefighter

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic U.S. Representative Dean Phillips, who has floated a possible primary run against President Joe Biden for the 2024 election, has decided to step down from his leadership role in the House of Representatives, a spokesperson said on Sunday. Phillips, 54, who represents part of Minnesota, is one of few elected Democrats at the federal level who openly supports a competitive process for the party's presidential nomination. Phillips has said he might not be the person to take on Biden, given his relatively low name recognition and tepid support among most establishment Democrats, but he has repeatedly declined to rule out a run.