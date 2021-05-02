Romney booed at Utah Republican convention
U.S. SENATOR MITT ROMNEY: "Now, you know me as person who says what he thinks and I don't hide the fact that I wasn't a fan of our last president's character issues."
U.S. Senator Mitt Romney was booed by fellow Republicans in his home state of Utah on Saturday.
OUTGOING UTAH REPUBLICAN PARTY CHAIRMAN DEREK BROWN: "Show respect."
The jeers at the raucous Utah Republican convention prompted the state's party chairman to call for order.
And, on Sunday, Maine Senator Susan Collins, a fellow moderate Republican, came to Romney's defense, saying she was "appalled" by the attacks on the former Republican presidential nominee and warned against an intolerance of differences within her own party.
Collins also defended U.S. Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who like Romney has been attacked from within the party for criticizing former President Donald Trump, saying on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, "We are not a party that is led by just one person."
Cheney, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump on a charge of incitement of insurrection after the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol, survived a February attempt to oust her from the House leadership but has come under renewed pressure from conservatives after she gave President Joe Biden a fist bump at his first address to a joint session of Congress.
As for Romney, the Salt Lake Tribune reported that Republicans at the Utah convention narrowly rejected a motion to censure him for voting to convict Trump at both of the former president's impeachment trials.