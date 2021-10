The fire on the Ponte dell'Industria - better known in Rome as Ponte di Ferro - began at around 2300 local time (2100 GMT). Firefighters tackled the blaze into the early hours of Sunday.

Part of the structure later collapsed and fell into the Tiber river but there were no casualties, authorities said.

The iconic 130-metre-long metal bridge, built between 1862 and 1863 carries a rail line across the river to the Roma Termini station.