Rome Residents Trickle Outdoors as Coronavirus Restrictions Loosen

Italy began relaxing its social distancing guidelines on May 4, after more than seven weeks of lockdown measures intended to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning May 4, residents were allowed to visit city parks for exercise, as long as they maintained a two-meter distance from others and avoided large gatherings. Among other returning privileges were the ability to visit relatives living in the same region and picking up takeaway from cafes and restaurants, according to The Local. Self-certification forms – a necessity during Italy’s lockdown period – were still required for trips outdoors, however.

This footage shows a handful of people taking advantage of the loosened restrictions near the Flaminio Obelisk in Rome, a historical landmark normally teeming with tourists.

At least 29,079 Italians had died from COVID-19 as of May 4. Credit: Ilaria Sotis via Storyful