Roman-era sarcophagus uncovered in Gaza
STORY: This Roman-era sarcophagus was uncovered in Gaza
at the site of a 2,000-year-old Roman cemetery
It’s thought to have belonged to a high-profile figure
Location: Gaza City, Gaza
[Tareq al-Af, Gaza Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities spokesperson]:
"To preserve it, the ministry sealed the area and the sarcophagus was moved to the antiquities storage, so that it can be identified with the participation of French experts that are supposed to arrive."
So far, 90 individual and mass graves have been found at the site
which was discovered by construction workers