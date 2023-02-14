Roman-era sarcophagus uncovered in Gaza

STORY: This Roman-era sarcophagus was uncovered in Gaza

at the site of a 2,000-year-old Roman cemetery

It’s thought to have belonged to a high-profile figure

Location: Gaza City, Gaza

[Tareq al-Af, Gaza Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities spokesperson]:

"To preserve it, the ministry sealed the area and the sarcophagus was moved to the antiquities storage, so that it can be identified with the participation of French experts that are supposed to arrive."

So far, 90 individual and mass graves have been found at the site

which was discovered by construction workers