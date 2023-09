CBC

The City of Ottawa's public works department has removed several graphic road safety ads from social media after public outcry. The ads, part of a larger campaign being tested by the department under the city's road safety action plan, depict bloodied jaywalking victims lying on the ground in front of motor vehicles."Our city transportation staff, they care deeply about trying to prevent accidents and deaths on the road. And I I know that they're trying to change behaviour," said Somerset ward C