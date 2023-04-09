Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington shares Easter Message
A group rallying to save Église Sainte-Marie in Church Point, N.S., says its prayers may have been answered. Pierre Comeau, the president of Société Édifice Sainte-Marie de La Pointe, says an anonymous donor is offering to cover $10 million worth of repairs and ongoing maintenance for the iconic structure. But there is a condition. It must be an active church, something it hasn't been since 2019. "It's a fabulous offer, and the group that we're with, we're tickled pink," said Comeau. He said he
Idaho seeing an influx of Californians moving in.
When Ali Nizami moved from India to Canada 26 years ago, he struggled to find his belonging in a new country as an Indian Muslim. "Even though there are so many Indians in the city and in Canada, Indian Muslims share a slightly different culture. Those subtle differences make a huge impact on people when they're trying to connect with somebody," said Nizami. With a lack of organizations in Calgary for that specific community, he also felt alone. He's trying to change that for others — whether th
India is seeing a surge in Hindu vigilante groups violently targeting Muslims for eating beef, with one leader vowing to protect cows “as if they are our daughters and mothers”.
Sisters Rina and Maya Dee were killed in shooting - their rabbi father said he found the wreckage of the car they were in with a Google tracking device
Baltimore Archbishop said the "shocking" report was a reminder of the "tremendous harm" caused to children by "some ministers of the Church."
Media mogul abruptly broke off engagement with Ann Lesley Smith this week, reports claim
While nearly 70% of Latin America’s 670 million people consider themselves Catholic, in Cuba, Santería is the name of the game. A fusion of African religions and Catholicism, Santería was one of the few religious practices to quietly endure through decades of prohibitions and stigma by the communist government. Now, as that stigma gradually fades and the country enters a moment of compounding economic, political and migratory crises, the religion is growing in popularity and expanding to new demographics.
Roman Catholics in Nicaragua had to hold traditional “Stations of the Cross” and other Holy Week processions on church grounds or inside churches Friday amid a ban on public demonstrations. Relations between autocratic President Daniel Ortega and the church have frayed to near non-existence since Nicaragua's government proposed severing relations and sentenced a bishop to 26 years in prison. Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes told The Associated Press that celebrations were held throughout the country “near the churches.”
MARKHAM, Ont. — Police north of Toronto say a man is facing charges after allegedly yelling Islamophobic slurs and threats outside a mosque and driving his vehicle straight at a worshipper. York Regional Police say they're treating the Thursday-morning incident at the Islamic Society of Markham as a hate-motivated attack. Sgt. Clint Whitney says the man allegedly showed up at the mosque shortly before 7 a.m., right after dawn prayers. He says after the man allegedly drove at the worshipper, he l
Jewish-Muslim tensions boil over in Jerusalem
The Islamic Society of Markham (ISM) said in a statement an individual had come into the mosque in Markham, 30 km north of Toronto, on Thursday and apparently torn a Koran, ranted at worshippers, and then tried to ram them with his vehicle. "Deeply disturbed to hear of the violent hate crimes and racist behaviour at the Islamic Society of Markham," Ng said in a post on Twitter.
The royals were in their Easter Sunday finest in Windsor today. Each year, the British royal family gathers in Windsor to celebrate Easter, attending services at St George's Chapel. On the first Easter without Queen Elizabeth, the royals were out in full force—led by King Charles and Queen Camilla, the royals in attendance included Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall, and more.
Pope Francis, only a few days after leaving the hospital, is presiding over religious observances during the holiest week in the Roman Catholic faith. As part of Good Friday services today, he took part in a celebration of the Passion of the Lord at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican. On Easter Sunday he will […]
The Most Rev Justin Welby has hailed the Church of England’s work in facilitating peace in his Easter Sunday sermon.
Learning to love and understand one another should not be an unwelcome message for those of us who wish to heal our nation's wounds.
The Church of England’s intervention over the government’s Rwanda deportation policy was “not about playing party politics”, the Archbishop of York has said.
The King needs the nation’s prayers to keep the Commonwealth “goal” alive, the Church of England has said.
Canadian police arrested and charged a male suspect after what they called a "hate-motivated incident" at a mosque in the province of Ontario on Thursday in which he allegedly drove toward a worshipper and yelled threats and religious slurs, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in the city of Markham while the suspect, 28-year-old Sharan Karunakaran, was later arrested in Toronto, the York Regional Police said in a statement. The Islamic Society of Markham (ISM) said an individual had entered the mosque in Markham, 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) north of Toronto, on Thursday and apparently torn a Koran and ranted at worshippers.
The father of two British-Israeli sisters shot dead in the occupied West Bank has broken down at their funeral as he paid tribute to his "beautiful angels" while their grief-stricken siblings sobbed as they clutched their wrapped bodies. Maia and Rina Dee, reportedly aged 20 and 15 respectively, were killed when their car was attacked by Palestinian assailants near an Israeli settlement on Friday. In tribute to "beautiful and perfect" Maia at a cemetery in the Jewish settlement of Kfar Etzion in the West Bank, the rabbi said: "You were always an angel and now you will always be our guardian angel."