'Roman Abramovich' Chant Interrupts Tribute to Ukraine at Chelsea Away Match at Burnley

Fans chanted Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich’s name during a moment of applause for Ukraine at a Premier League match in Burnley on March 5.

Video by Twitter user @HJT1995 shows the crowd chanting the Russian billionaire’s name at a Premier League match between Chelsea and Burnley in Turf Moor on Saturday.

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel criticized Chelsea fans, saying it was “not the moment to do this.”

According to reports, Abramovich said on Wednesday that he has decided to sell Chelsea FC. Credit: Harry T via Storyful