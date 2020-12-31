The new Rolls-Royce Ghost has arrived
Martin Fritsches, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Americas president and CEO, discusses the importance of the all-new Ghost sedan.
There are no shortage of problems to point out, but four trends stand out as the main reasons why the Raptors are losing.
Zdeno Chara is leaving the team he has captained for the last 14 seasons.
Happy birthday to The King.
Finland improved to 3-0 at the world junior hockey championship with a 6-0 win over Slovakia on Wednesday at Rogers Place.
Ball flashed his upside as the Hornets won in yet another blowout by an NBA road team.
Israel Adesanya will move up in weight and challenge fellow UFC champion Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title at UFC 259 in March.
Philip Rivers isn't ready to call it a career yet, but he knows NFL teams could feel differently.
The NBA announced encouraging news from the first full week of its new season.
Terrell Owens says he knows "for a fact" Donovan McNabb was out drinking before Super Bowl XXXIX.
It's never too early to start thinking about the 2021 fantasy football season.
Let's continue our fantasy hockey positional previews with the most important position: Forwards.
Given Prescott’s unresolved contract situation, would he have any input on the next coordinator, which would be Prescott’s third in four seasons?
DALLAS — LaMelo Ball scored 22 points, Miles Bridges had 20 points and a career-high 16 rebounds and the Charlotte Hornets blew out Dallas 118-99 in the Mavericks' home opener Wednesday night.Terry Rozier, who scored 18 points, hit a pair of 3-pointers early in a 14-0 run to start the second half, giving the Hornets a 25-point lead coming off their first win — over Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets — after an 0-2 start.Charlotte silenced Luka Doncic and the Mavericks, who are still without European sidekick Kristaps Porzingis as the 7-foot-3 Latvian recovers from knee surgery.Still, Dallas was coming off its first victory after dropping the first two games as well, a 51-point blowout at the Los Angeles Clippers that included an NBA-record halftime lead of 50 points (77-27).“For us it’s just about building and growing,” Charlotte coach James Borrego said. “We didn’t have the best training camp. There’s a lot of factors there, but I believe now we have found our footing.”The Hornets were up 68-57 at the break and outscored Dallas 30-12 in the third quarter. Doncic was limited to 12 points for the game and sat the fourth with the game out of reach while Tim Hardaway Jr. led Dallas with 18 points.“Their game plan was to come out as aggressively and as physically as they could and try to take any rhythm out of our game,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “They succeeded on some levels. It’s clear Luka doesn’t have his rhythm yet.”Charlotte went 5 of 10 from 3-point range in the third while the Mavericks missed their first nine after the break from long range, including three in one possession, and finished the quarter 1 of 15 from beyond the arc. Dallas was 11 of 41 for the game.Ball, the third overall pick in the draft, finished 7 of 10 from the field, including 4 of 5 from deep and made all four free throws to easily beat the high from his first three games of 13 points. The 19-year-old had eight rebounds and five assists.“He's growing up right before our eyes,” Bridges said. “As long as he's playing his game and having fun, we just want to focus on the defensive end.”Devonte Graham's 3 gave the Hornets their first 25-point lead, and Jalen McDaniels made it 90-60 midway through the third with an alley-oop layup.The Hornets had no trouble with a Western Conference playoff qualifier from last season despite 4-of-16 shooting from Gordon Hayward, who scored 11 points.TIP-INSHornets: Washington, McDaniels and centre Bismack Biyombo had little trouble getting good looks close to the rim, combining to go 11 of 18 from the field. Washington scored 11 points, McDaniels 10 and Biyombo nine. ... All 16 of Bridges' rebounds were on the defensive end.Mavericks: Porzingis went through his first full workout Tuesday after Dallas returned from its season-opening three-game trip. Carlisle says Porzingis is still on track for a January debut. ... Dallas shot 30% in the second half after being right at 50% at halftime. ... Doncic backup Jalen Brunson scored 16 points, and Maxi Kleber had 12 — all on first-quarter 3-pointers.TESTY JOHNSONJames Johnson was ejected along with Cody Martin after the two had an altercation late in the fourth quarter. Johnson, a newcomer who figured to add toughness to the Dallas roster, was called for a technical from the bench in the first quarter before even entering the game.UP NEXTHornets: Memphis visits Charlotte on Friday after sweeping the season series last year. The Hornets had won the previous five meetings.Mavericks: Miami visits Dallas on Friday in what could be the third meeting between Doncic and Slovenian countryman Goran Dragic. Doncic is 0-4 against the Heat, who have won six consecutive games against the Mavericks.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsSchuyler Dixon, The Associated Press
Among our favorites: Lamar's legendary MNF performance. Tom Brady's instant meme lapse. And Derrick Henry's nastiness.
Oklahoma rushed for over 400 yards against a depleted Gators team.
What can Ohio State do this year to pull the upset? We spoke to 10 coaches and scouts familiar with Ohio State and Clemson to see how the teams stack up this season.
Gregg Popovich's ejection opened the door for some NBA history.
NEW YORK — In a game that was almost all about offence, Kyrie Irving just couldn't get into the act.Then in the fourth quarter, he shot the Hawks down from the unbeaten list.Irving shook off three rough quarters to score 17 of his 25 points in the fourth, Kevin Durant had 33 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the Brooklyn Nets handed Atlanta its first loss with a 145-141 victory on Wednesday night.The opener of a two-game series was the third game in Nets franchise history where both teams had 100 points through three quarters. But Irving was just 3 for 16 from the field and getting badly outplayed by point guard counterpart Trae Young.Then he made three 3-pointers in the final period after missing all seven through three as the Nets rallied to win after dropping two straight following their 2-0 start. Irving and Durant combined for Brooklyn's final 20 points over the final 5 1/2 minutes of a game that left everyone spent.“Yeah, I definitely need a beer,” Nets coach Steve Nash said.Young had 30 points, 11 assists and six rebounds, and John Collins had 30 points and 10 rebounds. But it wasn't enough for the Hawks, who had won their first three for the first time since 2016.The Hawks were down one after Collins made two free throws with 45 seconds left, but Irving knocked down a jumper, then found Durant for a dunk that made it 141-136 with 15 seconds to go.“This is what finishing is about, execution on both sides of the basketball,” Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce said.Bogdan Bogdanovic made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points and Cam Reddish had 20 for the Hawks, who led for most of the first three quarters but never by too much because the Nets — except Irving — were just as hot.Atlanta, which came into the game second in the league with 124.7 points per game, had 68 by halftime, when Irving was 1 for 10, but only led by one.“The good thing about that is even though we didn’t shoot the ball well, us two, we were still only down one point,” Durant said of he and Irving.Brooklyn put seven players in double figures, with Joe Harris adding 23 points.TIP-INSHawks: Danilo Gallinari, who missed the last two games with a bruised left foot, came off the bench in this one but played only five minutes before leaving with a sprained right ankle. ... Pierce wasn't sure how the Hawks planned to spend New Year's Eve in New York. “We’re definitely not going anywhere. But depending on what’s allowed, we’ll have a team dinner, maybe some champagne or something in the hotel, but it won’t be anything extensive,” he said. “We’re in New York, it’s a business trip, middle of a pandemic, I think we’ll be smart and do what we continually need to do.”Nets: Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot started in place of the injured Spencer Dinwiddie and had three points. He made his first start Monday against Memphis and scored 21 points. ... Nash said F/C Nicolas Claxton, sidelined by a right knee injury, is improving, but he thought still weeks away from being ready to return.TEAMMATES TOGETHERNash hosted Pierce on his college visit to Santa Clara, where they played together for two years and become close friends. Pierce said some of their teammates had a group text going in advance of the game and noted the slim odds of two guys from a mid-major college coaching in the NBA against each other. Nash said he was proud of all Pierce's accomplishments, praising his work on voting and civil rights initiatives in Georgia. “He’s inspired me and to get a chance to coach against him is really special,” Nash said.UP NEXTThe teams play again Friday at Barclays Center.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsBrian Mahoney, The Associated Press
MIAMI — The Miami Heat engineered a 58-point turnaround against the Milwaukee Bucks in 24 hours.And just like that, an embarrassing loss was avenged.Goran Dragic scored 26 points off the bench, Bam Adebayo finished with 22 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds and the Heat beat the Bucks 119-108 on Wednesday night — one day after Milwaukee made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers on the way to a 47-point romp on Miami’s home floor.“They were better than us last night," Dragic said. “Tonight, we had to fight."Tyler Herro scored 21 points and grabbed a career-best 15 rebounds for Miami, which trailed by 14 early in the second half and rallied to get a split of the two-game, two-night series against the team that finished with the NBA’s best record in each of the past two regular seasons.“Started to feel like Miami Heat basketball again,” Herro said.Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double — 26 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists — for the Bucks. Donte DiVincenzo scored 15 and Jrue Holiday 13 for Milwaukee, while Khris Middleton was held to eight on 3-for-15 shooting.“We need to be more consistent. We need to be better," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “But I think there's positives. We've played well for big stretches of games. We've just got to extend those."Milwaukee is 2-3 this season; the Bucks started 24-3 last season. Milwaukee missed 25 of its last 34 shots on Wednesday, and Miami — perhaps ironically, given how Tuesday went — outscored the Bucks 15-3 from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter.“Got to figure ourselves out as a team," Antetokounmpo said. “We're going to be consistent. ... At the end of the day, we're going to play our game, going to find open shots and hope they fall."Avery Bradley scored 16 and Kelly Olynyk had 15 for Miami.Milwaukee’s lead was 72-58 early in the second half, 84-73 with 3:44 left in the third. It was all Miami from there, with the Heat — who were without Jimmy Butler for a second straight game because of a sprained right ankle — outscoring the Bucks 40-15 over the next 12 minutesHerro beat the third-quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer to get Miami within three, Dragic opened the final quarter with another 3 to tie it and the Heat, who trailed by as many as 51 on Tuesday, took the lead for good on a 3 by Olynyk with 9:04 left.“You want to constantly develop some grit and some toughness during the course of a long season," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “And our guys responded in an appropriate fashion."TIP-INSBucks: Brook Lopez, arguing that Adebayo flopped for a foul in the first half, theatrically fell to the court before Adebayo took the ensuing free throws. ... Pat Connaughton scored 12 and Bobby Portis had 11 for Milwaukee.Heat: Andre Iguodala got his first start as a member of the Heat, meaning for the 17th consecutive year — 2004 through 2020 — he has started at least one game. ... The Heat gave up 21 points in the first 4:15 Tuesday on the way to a 144-97 loss; they set a tone by giving up four in the first 4:15 on Wednesday.2020 RECORDMilwaukee finished the calendar year 33-20 (28-15 regular season, 5-5 playoffs). Miami finished 2020 at 36-29 (22-22 regular season, 14-7 playoffs).4 FOR 4The Heat have used four starting lineups in their first four games, a franchise first. The only other teams to use four lineups in four games this season: Cleveland and Minnesota. The Bucks have had the same starters in all five games.UP NEXTBucks: Host Chicago on Friday.Heat: Visit Dallas on Friday.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTim Reynolds, The Associated Press