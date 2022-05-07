Rolling blackouts? California prepares for energy shortfalls in hot, dry summer

California likely will have an energy shortfall equivalent to what it takes to power about 1.3 million homes when use is at its peak during the hot and dry summer months, state officials said Friday. Threats from drought, extreme heat and wildfires, plus supply chain and regulatory issues hampering the solar industry will create challenges for energy reliability this summer and in the coming years, the officials said. They represented the California Public Utilities Commission, the California Energy Commission, and the California Independent System Operator, which manages the state's energy grid. State models assume the state will have 1,700 fewer megawatts of power than it needs during the times of highest demand - typically early evening as the sun sets - in the hottest months when air conditioners are in full use.