Roller skater detained as King Charles' car passes by

STORY: The man was stopped by police and pinned to the ground by officers several meters in front of the royal convoy, which was being led by a police motorcyclist.

The man could be heard yelping in pain as he struggled with the police, pleading with them as they put him into handcuffs while King Charles' car passed by. He was led away afterwards.

The man claimed that he was skating fast down an open road, unaware that he was riding towards the convoy.

King Charles was heading to Westminster Hall with his siblings, Princess Anne, Princes Andrew, and Edward to stand vigil at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth which had been lying in state in the hall since Wednesday.