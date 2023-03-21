Roll Clouds Hang Low Over Weatherford, Texas

Long lines of roll clouds loomed over Weatherford, Texas, as the National Weather Service (NWS) said wind, humidity and high clouds were expected in areas near Dallas–Fort Worth on March 20.

Video filmed by Chad Casey shows several lines of roll clouds hanging over a suburban landscape in Weatherford, he said.

Roll clouds, a type of arcus cloud, are a type of rare cloud formation most often seen around thunderstorm gust fronts, according to the NWS. Credit: Chad Casey via Storyful