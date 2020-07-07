Rogue Firework Sparks Explosion in Las Vegas Garage

A Las Vegas neighbourhood’s 4th of July celebrations went awry when a box of fireworks was ignited by a rogue firework, according to witness Heidi Wolfe.

In this footage of the incident, people flee from the mini explosions, with one person hastily grabbing a child. Another box of fireworks lying in the street nearby ignites, adding to the drama.

Wolfe, who lives across the street, told Storyful someone managed to remove the box from the garage, allowing neighbors to douse the flames.

“I ran inside to get my fire extinguisher,” she said. “Through a team effort, our neighbors contained the fire.” Credit: Heidi Wolfe via Storyful