Will Rogers World Airport warns travelers of rush as Labor Day Weekend ends

Reuters Videos

STORY: Qantas issued an apology Monday (September 4) following allegations it sold tickets for flights it knew had been cancelled. The Australian airline said its service standards fell short, and acknowledged its reputation had taken a hit over recent times. Last week the country’s competition watchdog said in a court filing that Qantas broke consumer law. It said the carrier sold tickets on more than 8,000 flights without disclosing that they had already been cancelled. The allegation covers a period between May and July 2022. In a statement Monday, Qantas said it continued to review the allegations. It reiterated that the claims related to a period of “upheaval and uncertainty” for the whole air travel industry. The airline said its practice was to offer alternative flights near the original departure time, or a refund. When Australia reopened its borders following lockdowns in late 2021, Qantas faced numerous complaints over cancellations and lost luggage. It said staff shortages were largely to blame. Qantas shares fell close to 3% in Monday trade.