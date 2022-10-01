Rogers Heritage War Eagles vs Har-Ber Wildcats
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin is done trying to impress others, or care what they think. Once shy and timid, the Sabres 22-year-old defenseman and No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018 arrived in Buffalo for his fifth training camp brimming with confidence. No longer guarded when addressing reporters, Dahlin stood at the podium with a hand resting casually on his hip, discussing various topics: From how angry he was watching the playoffs on TV for yet another spring to revealing how much more as
Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares will be out a 'minimum' of three weeks due to an oblique strain, head coach Sheldon Keefe announced on Tuesday. Tavares underwent testing Tuesday while the team practised, leading to the diagnosis of his injury. He recorded 17 minutes, 14 seconds of time on ice playing in one of the team's two pre-season games on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators. Keefe said he had been dealing with the issue since that game. The 32-year-old, heading into his 14th seas
A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.
OTTAWA — The Royal Canadian Mint is commemorating the anniversary of the 1972 Summit Series with a $2 coin celebrating Canada's hockey triumph over the Soviet Union The 1972 Summit Series was an eight-game contest between Canada and the USSR, with games scheduled across Canada and in Moscow. The mint released the commemorative toonie into circulation Wednesday, on the 50th anniversary of Canadian hockey hero Paul Henderson's series-winning goal on Russian netminder Vladislav Tretiak. The coins,
Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.
The Toronto Raptors faced reporters for the first time this year as they kicked off their preseason with Media Day on Monday.
This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role
WWE star Kevin Owens brought the Vancouver crowd to its feet when he entered the ring wearing a Canucks jersey, courtesy of big fan Bruce Boudreau.
OTTAWA — The best piece of advice Mark Kastelic received from his grandfather was being told it's not where you start, it's where you finish. Wise words from a wise man who had plenty of hockey knowledge to share with his grandson. Pat Stapleton had an impressive NHL career playing 635 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Boston Bruins. The mobile defenceman was also a member of Canada’s Summit Series team in 1972. Unfortunately, Stapleton, who died in 2020, missed the chance to see his grandso
Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.
MONTREAL — When Jeff Gorton signed on to become the Montreal Canadiens’ new executive vice-president of hockey operations last fall, the two pillars he wanted to improve were hockey development and analytics. The Canadiens headed into the first training camp of Gorton’s and general manager Kent Hughes’s era with a retooled hockey development team. New to the team are Olympic gold medallist Marie-Phillip Poulin as player development consultant, Scott Pellerin as hockey development consultant and
CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a
VICTORIA — When Otto Porter Jr. was considering an offer from the Toronto Raptors, he didn't have to look far for a scouting report. "First thing he did (was call me)," Thaddeus Young said. "He said ‘Yo, Toronto's calling me, what's up?'" Porter and Young were teammates for parts of two seasons from 2019 to '21 with the Chicago Bulls, and remained friends. "I said 'Come on through, come on through, we're family over here,'" Young told Porter. "'Just come on through, sign the deal and let's go, w
WARNING: This story contains graphic details some readers may find disturbing. Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge says there's a "systemic problem" of sexual violence and toxic masculinity in Canada's hockey culture that Hockey Canada has failed to change. Her comment was a response to a Fifth Estate investigation that identified at least 15 group sexual assault cases involving junior hockey players investigated by police since 1989 — half of which surfaced in the past decade. At least 50 players ha
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Canada's Denis Shapovalov booked his ticket to the Korea Open semifinals after a 6-2, 6-2 win over Radu Albot on Thursday. The Richmond Hill, Ont., native fired six aces and broke on four of 10 opportunities in the victory. Shapovalov also won 88 per cent of first-serve points. Albot of Moldova did not have any break point chances and had only one ace in the match. The 23-year-old Shapovalov defeated Spain's Jaume Munar 7-5, 6-4 in the second round to advance to Thurs
Edmonton is set to host Canada's next two FIBA World Cup qualifying home games in November. Canada Basketball and the Canadian Elite Basketball League, in partnership with Explore Edmonton and the city of Edmonton, made the announcement Tuesday. The Canadian men's team is set to face Venezuela on Nov. 10 and then take on Panama on Nov. 13 in the fifth window looking to qualify for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. In the previous window, Canada stayed undefeated — the only team in the Americas group to d
BOSTON (AP) — For one day, they were all in the building: Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Zdeno Chara, Tuukka Rask and other members of the Bruins’ 2011 Stanley Cup championship team. What Boston fans can expect to see on the ice this season will be much different. Marchand, the team’s No. 1 scorer last season, will miss the first six weeks recovering from hip surgery. Rask returned only to watch Chara sign a ceremonial contract before joining him in retirement. Bergeron spent most of the summe
VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th
Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. let everyone know how he felt after he walked-off the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre on Monday.