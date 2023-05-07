Rogers' go-ahead grand slam (4)
Jake Rogers smokes a go-ahead grand slam to left-center field in the top of the 6th to give the Tigers a 6-3 lead
Jake Rogers smokes a go-ahead grand slam to left-center field in the top of the 6th to give the Tigers a 6-3 lead
Adam Scott, the popular Australian, moved into a tie for third at the Wells Fargo Championship with a 67 on Saturday, despite a 35-yard drive.
After dropping a tough series-opener in Vegas, McDavid, Draisaitl and the Oilers came out cooking in Game 2.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Nicolas “Nick” Gilbert, the son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert who became the team's good luck charm at NBA draft lotteries, has died. He was 26. A funeral announcement posted by the Ira Kaufman Chapel said Gilbert died Saturday “peacefully at home surrounded by family.” Gilbert was diagnosed as a child with neurofibromatosis (NF1), a genetic condition that causes non-cancerous tumors to grow on the brain, spinal cord and skin. There is no cure. Wearing a signature bow
Full show match results and video highlights from WWE Backlash 2023, including Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar, Bad Bunny, Zelina Vega and The Bloodline.
The 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite was scratched the morning of the race, the fifth horse to be scratched in recent days
First responders and paramedics were called to the Boston Red Sox bullpen moments after their game against the Philadelphia Phillies began on Friday night.
Chloe’s Dream, Freezing Point become sixth and seventh horses in a week to die at Churchill Downs in Louisville.
Rickie Fowler continued his improved form on Saturday at Quail Hollow.
In his UFC debut, Aliskerov unloaded on Hawes, then made a call out that raised eyebrows too.
Anthony Davis and his wife, Marlen Davis, have been married since 2021
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — NASCAR officials met with media members Saturday morning to display and explain the specific modified part that led to the L1-level penalty issued to the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team, following the April 16 race at Martinsville Speedway. MORE: Kansas schedule | Cup standings Brad Moran, managing director of the […]
The tennis pro is currently pregnant and expecting her second baby with husband Alexis Ohanian
Two lobster fishermen from Lamèque, N.B., who went overboard off Miscou Island on New Brunswick's Acadian Peninsula are dead, according to the RCMP. The men, ages 33 and 58, went missing around 7:30 a.m. Saturday. The 58-year-old man was found shortly after going overboard. The 33-year-old man was found after a short search according, RCMP say. Both men were dead when they were located. The incident occurred approximately seven kilometres from shore. A third individual was also on board the boat
The Rangers' season ended with a collapse against the Devils.
The Warriors lost their composure, a double-digit lead and Game 3 of their matchup against the more physical Lakers.
Felipe Massa has demanded an investigation into the "injustice" he feels after Bernie Ecclestone revealed he opted not to immediately address the 'Crashgate' controversy that ultimately led to Lewis Hamilton beating him to the world title in 2008.
LeBron James' son Bronny committed to USC on Saturday. James called the moment "very humbling" and said it was "one of the best days of my life."
SUNRISE, Fla. — Ryan O'Reilly and Noel Acciari couldn't wait. They couldn't wait to get to Toronto — and couldn't wait to get into the same room as their new teammates. Acquired by the Maple Leafs from the St. Louis Blues ahead of the NHL trade deadline, the veteran forwards hopped on a plane hours after the deal was completed and were in the lineup that night. "Changed the whole season," O'Reilly said, looking back at that whirlwind few days. "Just so excited." General managers with contending
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and their Lakers teammates were about focus and resiliency in routing Golden State in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead.
“I wish I could have done a bit better, but Henry’s a dog,” Sterling said of Cejudo, who came out of a three-year retirement to fight him.