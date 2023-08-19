Roger Staubach honored by alma mater, throws ceremonial first pass

The Canadian Press

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Max Homa was aware of the course record at Olympia Fields, and not just because of how well he was playing Friday in the BMW Championship. He happened to see a video board just as it flashed a message that Chris Kirk was challenging the course record of 63. “Just randomly saw that today, and then I had to think about it,” Homa said. Homa broke the record even with two bogeys, making 10 birdies in his round of 8-under 62 that gave him a two-shot lead over Kirk (66) goi