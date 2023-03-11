Rodriguez escapes jam in the 1st
Carlos Rodriguez gets Javier Báez to strike out swinging on a curveball and escapes a jam in the bottom of the 1st inning
TORONTO — Ace pitcher Alek Manoah has had his contract renewed by the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday and 14 other players, including all-star catcher Alejandro Kirk, agreed to new contracts. The 25-year-old Manoah had a 16-7 record last season with a 2.24 earned-run average and 180 strikeouts over 196 2/3 innings pitched. Kirk emerged as Toronto's top catcher last year, hitting .285 with 14 home runs and 63 runs batted in and walks. He was named to his first-ever all-star team and earned a Silver
Everyone knew he wasn't going to swing. And Miguel Vargas still walked four times. Does a depressing new strategy loom for MLB?
The Blue Jays' new brand of baseball will work just fine for guys like Whit Merrifield and Daulton Varsho.
Would you play through? Inclement weather suspended play, and Nick Taylor won't have to decide until the second round resumes Saturday.
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Zach Thompson pitched three perfect innings to pick up the win, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 2-0 in spring training baseball action Friday. Thompson struck out two and didn't allow a baserunner over his three innings of work. Relievers Thomas Hatch, Sem Robberse and Jimmy Robbins combined to scatter five hits over six innings, with Robbins picking up the save. Wynton Bernard drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the third inning. Rainer Nunez ad
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays are introducing new $20 general admission tickets for outfield areas of Rogers Centre. Toronto's downtown ballpark has undergone major renovations this off-season, including the creation of five new "neighbourhoods" within the stadium. Blue Jays single game tickets provide fans with a reserved bowl seat but the new $20 outfield district tickets will give them access to the new outfield areas. Those new sections include Park Social, a space on the 500 level overloo
LONDON, Ont. — Mike McEwen's first lead of the game came at the perfect time. The Ontario skip made a big-weight hit to score a pair in the 10th end for a thrilling 9-8 victory over Alberta's Kevin Koe in a crossover elimination game Friday afternoon at the Tim Hortons Brier. "That was one for the ages," McEwen said. "I haven't been in a game quite like that in some time." The victory moved the home side into the four-team Page playoffs on the weekend at Budweiser Gardens. Wild Card 1's Brendan
The actress recalled during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she "didn't know any women went out for sports" in high school
LONDON, Ont. — Northern Ontario coach Mike Harris didn't say a word when Tanner Horgan vented some frustration by smacking the top of a water bottle a few times after giving up a mid-game steal on Thursday. Lead Colin Hodgson, with a grin on his face, later grabbed a napkin and helped soak up some of the spilled liquid on the coach's bench. Some intensity can often be a good thing for a Northern Ontario foursome that's now playoff-bound at the Tim Hortons Brier. "When he gets angry, he plays bet
Bellator star Michael Page destroys Goiti Yamauchi's knee in just 26 seconds to score a KO win at Friday's Bellator 292.
Rory McIlroy has been in demand in the boardroom as well as on the golf course, and the demands sank his hopes at the Players Championship.
Chicago, which ended the 2022 season with arguably the league's worst overall roster, has a new lease on life after offloading No. 1 pick to Carolina.
The two-time World Series winner couldn't find a major-league deal over the winter.
After exchanging many words during fight week, Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili finally had the chance to face off for UFC Fight Night 221 – and it got physical.
Matt Fitzpatrick missed the cut here at the Players Championship on Friday, but was then unerring with his accuracy in taking dead aim at the PGA Tour and its ‘strategic alliance” with his home circuit.
Organisers have revealed ticket prices for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November, while Jenson Button has signed up to three NASCAR races and Red Bull boss Christian Horner has confirmed engine talks with McLaren
NASCAR officials took the hood louvers from the four Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolets at Phoenix Raceway, and the sanctioning body will bring them to the NASCAR Research & Development Center for further evaluation next week in Concord, North Carolina. During initial inspection Friday, league officials discovered a potential issue that needs further examination. Hendrick cars were […]
BOSTON (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers escaped a scare when NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid limped off the ice late in Thursday night's 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins, minutes after Darnell Nurse scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:49 remaining. McDavid struggled to the bench after a knee-on-knee collision with teammate Derek Ryan. But the two-time NHL MVP returned to help the Oilers hold on when Boston pulled goalie Jeremy Swayman for an extra skater in the final minutes. Boston led 2-0 after one,
