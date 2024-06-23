Advertisement

Rodri & Mikel Merino celebrate their 28th birthday together

Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF)

Spain midfielders Rodri Hernández & Mikel Merino share birthday & they celebrated it together in the national team Euro 2024 base camp.

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement