Rodríguez's two-run homer (23)
Julio Rodríguez cranks a two-run home run to left-center field, extending the Mariners' lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the 5th inning
The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
“I can’t even start to imagine something out there that big.”
Erwin Goldbloom still is reeling over the loss of his wife, Linda Goldbloom, who was killed after a foul ball hit her in the head at Dodger Stadium five years ago.
Luis Rubiales has refused to resign but soccer's governing body suspended the Spanish chief on Saturday in a row that's overshadowed the team's win.
Bo Bichette was removed from Sunday's game just over a week after being activated from the injured list.
For the first time since leaving the Dodgers in free agency this past offseason, Justin Turner squared off against the club with whom he spent the past nine years.
"We're not thinking if we miss a putt how much it's going to cost us money-wise," Rahm said. But everyone else is thinking exactly that.
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Pierce LePage has stamped himself as the top decathlete in the world. And it came on a historic day for Canada. The Whitby, Ont., native became the first Canadian to win men's decathlon gold at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday. Edmonton's Marco Arop also became the first-ever Canadian to strike world gold in the men's 800 metres. LePage's 8909 points set a world-leading and personal-best mark, in addition to being the sixth-best ever, en route to upgrading on his
France came to the World Cup planning to win gold. It won't even make the second round, an absolutely stunning development for the reigning Olympic silver medalists. Latvia got 22 points from Arturs Zagars and shocked France 88-86 Sunday night in a Group H game at Jakarta, Indonesia. The result sent Latvia and Canada through to the second round, and meant France — which won the bronze at the last two World Cups — cannot finish better than 17th place this year. Rolands Smits added 20 points and D
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — California will take on Curacao in the Little League World Series championship on Sunday after both teams worked their way into the title game from the elimination bracket. Here’s a look at both teams: HOW THEY GOT HERE Curacao didn’t have an easy path to the championship. Last year’s runner-up lost to Taiwan and then had to beat Mexico to get another shot at the Taiwanese. In the rematch Saturday, Curacao beat Taiwan 2-0 to win the international bracket and move t
Briscoe was conscious and able to exit the car after a crash that lasted eight full seconds.
At Toronto's Fan Expo Canada, Christie Brinkley revealed the moment she got stuck on a spinnaker on a Sports Illustrated shoot on a boat.
The server steps up to the baseline and then … bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce, bounce.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Veteran infielder Josh Harrison opted out of his minor league contract with the Texas Rangers, the team announced Friday. Harrison, 36, signed with the Rangers on Aug. 16. He appeared in 40 games with Philadelphia this season, batting .204 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 114 plate appearances. The Phillies released Harrison on Aug. 2. After signing with Texas, Harrison played in six games with Triple-A Round Rock, going 6-for-27 (.222) with a home run and a double. In 13 major
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs are officially set, with 16 drivers seeking to claim the championship trophy and etch their name in racing history.
NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani declined imaging after he left an Aug. 3 start against Seattle after four innings and 59 pitches because of cramping in his pitching hand and fingers, Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Saturday. Ohtani returned to the mound six days later and beat San Francisco, throwing 97 pitches over six innings while allowing only an unearned run. He then skipped a turn, citing fatigue. Ohtani was removed from Wednesday's game against Cincinnati after his 26
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Lionel Messi made his Major League Soccer debut, entering in the 60th minute of Inter Miami's match at the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner did not participate in warmups and watched the first half from coach Tata Martino's bench along with midfielder Sergio Busquets, forward Josef Martinez and U.S. national team defender DeAndre Yedlin. Miami led 1-0 on a 37th-minute goal by Diego Gómez, among four Miami starters making MLS debuts. Se
ATLANTA (AP) — Viktor Hovland can't remember playing this well with every aspect of his game, and he can't think of a better time for it to all come together. One more round of that and he'll have $18 million to show for it, along with his name on the FedEx Cup trophy. Hovland delivered another sterling performance Saturday in the Tour Championship, a 4-under 66 that allowed him to pull away from an All-Star cast of contenders and build a six-shot lead going into the final round of the season at
BOSTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo became the first player in Boston Red Sox history to hit a leadoff homer in the first inning in three straight games, connecting on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park. Verdugo drove the second pitch from Julio Urías into the Dodgers’ bullpen, tying the game at 1. After he rounded first, Verdugo turned around and faced his team in the home dugout, backpedaling before turning and continuing his trot around the bases. On Friday, Verdugo hit Lance Lynn
Chris Buescher won the race but Daytona's highlights once again feature a wild crash (Ryan Preece) and a scary head-on hit by Ryan Blaney.