Rodríguez shows off defense
Julio Rodríguez makes an impressive diving grab in the 6th inning after fielding error that allowed Team PR to score a run
Julio Rodríguez makes an impressive diving grab in the 6th inning after fielding error that allowed Team PR to score a run
Iga Swiatek has led criticism of Russia’s Anastasia Potapova after she wore the shirt before her third-round match
Johnny Gaudreau was painfully close to re-signing with the Calgary Flames last offseason, according to a new report.
Ryan Fry's decision to step back from the competitive game could be the first domino to fall in what's shaping up to be an intriguing spring on the domestic curling scene. Changes are coming on the high-performance front as new Curling Canada director David Murdoch aims to strengthen the elite program for this quadrennial and provide a next-gen boost for the ones that follow. With the recent provincial and national playdowns essentially ending the campaign for all but a handful of top rinks, som
TORONTO — Decorated Canadian curler Ryan Fry has indicated on his social media accounts he's stepping back from competitive curling. The 44-year-old from Winnipeg played third for the Brad Jacobs team that won an Olympic gold medal in 2014, a Canadian championship in 2013 and a world championship silver that same year. "An athlete never fully knows when it's time to quit because the true meaning of being an athlete is to never give up," Fry wrote Tuesday in a Twitter post. "I love curling with a
Plum and Waller — who previously both played for Las Vegas teams — tied the knot on March 4 in the city
Carlos Alcaraz set up a last-eight clash with Felix Auger-Aliassime who saved six match points to progress at Indian Wells.
Jerry Jones said moving on from Ezekiel Elliott was mutual and in the best interest for both parties. Elliott gets to experience free agency. The Cowboys get cap flexibility.
Ferrari has revealed that they will have to fit a new electronics control unit prior to the race in Jeddah, resulting in a 10-place grid drop.
UFC president Dana White recently said ‘a lot of s*** went down’ during filming for the new season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’
Aaron Rodgers to Jets would give AFC historic QB galaxy
Wayne Gretzky is the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, but Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is closing on him.
Rickie Fowler becomes the latest golfer to join forces with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in their new virtual golf league.
The Cleveland Browns released Jadeveon Clowney, the team announced Wednesday. What's next for the former No. 1 pick?
Three NFL head coaches and scouts from all 32 teams attended Jalen Carter's pro day.
It takes a little bit of hockey history to put the Boston Bruins' run at a record-breaking season in context. The Bruins are on pace to surpass 62 wins, the NHL record set in 1995-96 by the Red Wings and matched by the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning. Before that, teams played anywhere from 22 games per season at the league’s founding in 1917 to 84 games from 1992-94.
The R&A and US Golf Association have been warned by the game’s predominant ball-maker Titleist that they will be turning back the game 30 years if they go through with their proposals to curtail the extreme length the modern pros are hitting it.
Darren Waller made the Pro Bowl in 2020 but was limited by injuries the last two years.
As Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, Zara Tindall found success outside the royal family. At 41 years old, Zara Tindall has just about done it all: She's an international style icon, has three beautiful children, and has an Olympic medal. Queen Elizabeth's first granddaughter is a member of the royal family, but her poise goes far beyond Buckingham Palace.
Trey Lyles and Brook Lopez were ejected late in the Sacramento Kings’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at Golden 1 Center.
Connor Bedard, considered a generational talent, is the prize during the May 8 draft lottery. Which team has the best chance to take him?