Rodgers on loss to Broncos: 'We had some chances'
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers speaks on the team's performance after a close loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 4.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and head coach Robert Saleh disagreed on cadence possibly being the reason for five false start penalties during a loss to the Denver Broncos.
Aaron Rodgers and the Jets had plenty of chances late to beat the Broncos on Sunday afternoon.
The NFL is likely to hit Allen Lazard with a fine in the coming days for his double gun celebration on Sunday afternoon.
Per the CBS broadcast, Badie was showing movement on the sideline. The Broncos later announced that Badie was diagnosed with a back injury.
“I didn’t read the article, but … it sounds like it was written by Haason Reddick’s agent.”
After his record-breaking game on Monday night, Daniels is earning high praise from a four-time MVP QB.
Aaron Rodgers looked like the Rodgers of old on Thursday night.
The top survivor pool pick has now been eliminated for the third straight week.
The lopsided win spoke volumes about what the Jets could become this season. And it also voiced a warning for the Patriots beyond just another loss.
The Jets bullied the Patriots for four quarters in "Thursday Night Football."
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab react to the New York Jets dominant victory over the New England Patriots on Thursday Night and take a long look at Brock Purdy, who has a huge opportunity to silence his haters in the upcoming weeks.
The Jets' running backs helped save the day as New York improved to 1-1.
Let's break down the AFC East matchup between New York and New England, and see if there are any fantasy football angles to exploit.
Of the three rookie quarterbacks making their NFL debuts, Bo Nix went into Sunday surrounded by most questions. He offered few encouraging answers.
What does Fields' near-comeback and season-best performance mean for his future as the team's starting quarterback?
Yes, several of Philadelphia's best players on offense are injured. But Hurts is making top-of-market quarterback money, and he's not doing what's expected of top-of-market quarterbacks.
The Mets and Braves will play two games on Monday to determine their playoff fates, as well as the Diamondbacks'.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Sunday's fantasy highs and lows, including a trio of QBs producing a surprising amount of points.
Atlanta Falcons coach Raheem Morris dismissed a question about tight end Kyle Pitts getting no catches in Week 4, saying winning the game was most important.
The retired quarterback-turned-Fox announcer dropped a tantalizing bit of gossip.