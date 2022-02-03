Rocky Wirtz has lost all his credibility

The Chicago Blackhawks had taken the steps to preserve some semblance of morality at the top of the organizational funnel before an unprovoked outburst from the franchise's chairman spoiled that Wednesday night.

JUSTIN CUTHBERT: We got to begin with one Rocky Wirtz, who-- he being Chicago Blackhawks chairman-- who lashed out at Mark Lazerus and Phillip Thompson-- Chicago-based reporters-- among others at an event on Wednesday, when those two reporters asked about Kyle Beach, and how the organization plans to continue making amends, and how it will return to respectability, and how it will regain some goodwill in the market and around the hockey world. He was petulant. He was rude. He threw a tantrum.

It was-- his reaction was beyond bad. In fact, it was awful. It was a legitimate tantrum. And his decision to berate two reporters and to describe Beach's nightmare that he had to live through for the last 10, 11, 12 years as, quote, "old business," Wirtz essentially provided a window into exactly how he and probably other members of the organization actually feel about Beach, actually feel about the people who enabled Bradley Aldrich, and the fans and media balancing fandom and work with morality and principles.

And I think the most important thing-- or what was really underscored-- was that what really matters for the Blackhawks-- for the Wirtz family-- is the wealth, his wealth, and how they're going to continue making money. And what threatens that is having to talk about Kyle Beach, I guess. Rocky's son, Danny, was also on stage, and he tried to step in and save his father from doing further damage but was shot down Logan Roy style, as his father set fire to what was left of the family's credibility.

What's-- I don't know if this is surprising. But incredibly looking back now, the Wirtz's actually came off OK in the fallout of the Beach investigation. Like, they seemed genuinely devastated and embarrassed by their ignorance and what went on in 2010 but also inspired to do what's right. There was no reason not to believe that they didn't know. There was no reason to not believe in them and that they wouldn't have acted if they had known.

But now, after this meltdown, you have to wonder just how difficult it was for Rocky to fake the compassion that he showed when he showed up on a Zoom meeting the day after-- or the day of the findings being publicized after the NHL and the independent investigation into Aldrich and into what happened with Kyle Beach. The public spin or the acting that we saw from him was exclusively for the preservation of money.

This should be-- what happened on stage, on Wednesday night, at some random fan media event-- it should be Rocky Wirtz's final act as chairman. He's clearly not equipped to deal with the situation that's in front of him and to restore something of principle with the Chicago Blackhawks.

And yet money is money, and wealth is wealth. And despite, you know, the situation sort of threatening that, it's also the most important factor. It is the most-- it is the hammer. And Rocky Wirtz holds the hammer and unfortunately can own and operate the Chicago Blackhawks as long as he wants.