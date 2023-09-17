'Rocky Mountain Showdown' between CU and CSU captivates football fans
Colorado football fans spent much of their Sunday talking about the most exciting Rocky Mountain Showdown in recent memory.
Colorado football fans spent much of their Sunday talking about the most exciting Rocky Mountain Showdown in recent memory.
Carrie Underwood returns to sing the theme song for the 11th year. Here's how much she gets paid.
The embattled head coach found himself in hot water earlier this week after a report that he made some players uncomfortable with his phone sharing exercise.
Sergio Garcia made a desperate last-ditch attempt to play in this month’s Ryder Cup but was rebuffed by the DP World Tour, who told him that because had resigned his membership there was no back in time for the match in Rome.
Read your Cosmo weekly horoscope by zodiac sign for the week of September 17, 2023.
Barry Sanders' 10-season legacy as the Lions' record-breaking running back is now commemorated with an 8-foot-tall bronze statue at Ford Field.
The tennis power couple married in 2001
Russell’s bid for victory ended in the wall on the last lap with only nine corners left.
Rory McIlroy battled through a chaotic last-hole to finish on the projected cut mark of one under par at the BMW PGA Championship.
There were highs and lows on the field Saturday night in Week 3 of the college football season. A look at the winners and losers.
The MMA community had a lot of opinions about the scoring in the Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko title rematch at Noche UFC.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani's locker has been mostly cleared out at Angel Stadium, and the Los Angeles Angels declined to say why Friday night. The two-way superstar missed his 11th consecutive game with an oblique muscle injury Friday night when the Angels lost 11-2 to Detroit. Although Ohtani was at the stadium before the game, the soon-to-be free agent's locker was largely empty afterward. Nearly all of the personal items had been removed from his locker and the adjoining empty stall
Verstappen last started this far back in Saudi Arabia when a driveshaft failure consigned him to 15th at the second round in March.
VANCOUVER — Lucky Whitehead jumped into the stands, waved to a few young fans and passed the game-winning ball to his mother, who had been watching her son's magical comeback. The touchdown, with 22 seconds left in the game, capped a 41-37 comeback win for the B.C. Lions over the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday night. B.C. (9-4) had trailed for the majority of the second half, with quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. throwing three interceptions — one that led to a touchdown drive and the other for a pick
TORONTO — Matt Chapman's walkoff double off the centre field wall gave the Toronto Blue Jays a 3-2 win to complete a three-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. The sweep concluded a 10-game homestand that saw the Blue Jays (83-67) finish 6-4 and eliminate the bad vibrations from the Texas Rangers' four-game sweep of Toronto earlier in the week. The Blue Jays hold an American League wild-card spot after the Rangers were swept by Cleveland and Seattle dropped the first two of its three-game
Blue Jays call-ups Davis Schneider, Spencer Horwitz and Ernie Clement have developed a special bond away from the diamond.
Murray defeated Leandro Riedi in a three-hour epic at Manchester’s AO Arena before breaking down in tears.
Sixty-six NFL pundits made their picks for Sunday’s Chiefs-Jaguars game in Jacksonville.
The ageless wonder announced that he'll once again suit up at the pro-level, playing a seventh straight season for his hometown Kladno Knights.
TWN's field team noticed a house was knocked off its foundation by strong waves from Post-Tropical Storm Lee during our Saturday morning livestream.