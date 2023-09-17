'Rocky Mountain Showdown' between CU and CSU captivates football fans

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — Lucky Whitehead jumped into the stands, waved to a few young fans and passed the game-winning ball to his mother, who had been watching her son's magical comeback. The touchdown, with 22 seconds left in the game, capped a 41-37 comeback win for the B.C. Lions over the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday night. B.C. (9-4) had trailed for the majority of the second half, with quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. throwing three interceptions — one that led to a touchdown drive and the other for a pick