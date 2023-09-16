Rocky Knoll Road shooting kills one
New video shows Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert and a date at a performance of "Beetlejuice" shortly before being kicked out for being disruptive.
The Duchess of Sussex's daughter Princess Lilibet is the spitting image of her mother in a beautiful baby photo shared to the world
He died trying to defend his mother from the dogs, according to one U.K. news outlet.
The president returned to his "Dark Brandon" persona to tag Trump with a moniker for the ages.
Prince Harry has given his speech at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games, and surprisingly the Duke of Sussex made a small reference to his time as a royal
King Charles' brother Prince Andrew lives at Royal Lodge – did you know the vast residence has a secret swimming pool?
Holly Willoughby wowed fans in a pair of high-waisted embroidered shorts as she revealed her surprising hobby. See photo.
There was an almost cartoonish quality to the bilateral summit of the world’s most evil leaders. Kim Jong Un emerged from his Bond-villain armoured train to tour the Russian far east with Vladimir Putin. The two men exchanged rifles, visited military facilities and talked of rockets. You half expected them to disappear with a thunderclap into a Gothic castle alongside Dracula and Montie Burns.
Winfrey faced criticism from some fans after asking followers for donations to aid Maui after the wildfires.
A judge rejected Brin's attempt to seal the case over his concerns about his high-profile stature.
The couple, who met in 1995 and wed a year later, share two children
The day before Biden was indicted, an appeals court panel found that the law used to indict him was unconstitutional when applied in a previous case.
Russia's first line of defense in Ukraine has been hard to penetrate. But analysts say too many resources have been focused on it.
Florida’s python challenge draws hundreds of hunters from around the world for a frenzied week of snake killing.
The last time a human visited the moon was in December 1972 during NASA's Apollo 17 mission. Since then, there have been many foiled plans to go back.
The former president thought he was speaking his truth, but some thought it sounded more like a confession.
A naval landing ship was also destroyed in the attack, UK officials revealed.
The former spouses were previously seen together when they attended daughter Jennifer's graduation from Columbia University in May
The 22-year-old suspect told police he was “scared” when he fired a single shot, fatally striking Dan Spaeth, 37, outside his home.
The “Stranger Things” star opened up about wedding planning to fiancé Jake Bongiovi during a visit to Friday's 'Today with Hoda and Jenna'