Rockingham County man arrested in Friday night shooting that injured one person
COVID-19 continues to force postponements around the NHL.
Kyrie Irving's season debut may be delayed even longer after he was placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols.
What's better than one goalie goal? Two goalie goals!
Tiger Woods returned to the golf course for the first time since his February accident.
"I apologize to Jacksonville."
Buck Showalter reportedly signed a three-year deal with the Mets.
The Toronto Raptors have had some miscues down the stretch of games recently and it leads to the question: Who should be given the ball with the game on the line? The answer is complicated but Amit Mann is here to guide you through the possibilities.
COVID-19 concerns could hold NHLers out of the Olympics.
The NFL announced several changes to its virus protocols on Saturday amid widespread outbreaks.
The former NHL coach and current ESPN analyst attempted to clarify his highly criticized comments on Trevor Zegras' amazing assist earlier this month.
Recently acquired Sabres goaltender Malcolm Subban pulled off some mind-bending sorcery with this absurd stop on Penguins sniper Evan Rodrigues.
Urban Meyer signed a five-year deal with the Jaguars in January.
In a stacked 2021 NBA Draft Class, the race for Rookie of the Year honours is going to come down to the wire. Here's who's leading the way as we approach the new year.
Anthony Davis collapsed in the tunnel in pain on Friday night after taking a shot to the knee against the Timberwolves.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Gifted two days by the NFL to possibly get healthier, the Browns practiced for a game they expected to play Saturday. Nothing has gone as scheduled during another wild week in Cleveland. With a protracted COVID-19 reserve list seemingly changing by the hour, if not the minute, the Browns got in lively, indoor workout as they got ready for Monday's postponed game against the Las Vegas Raiders — still not knowing what players will be available. The Browns currently have 24 players
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings waived cornerback Bashaud Breeland on Saturday in a surprise move at a position where they have tenuous depth. Breeland was initially listed as questionable to play at Chicago on Monday night for an unspecified non-injury-related reason. Two hours later, the eighth-year veteran was let go. NFL Network reported that Breeland had an verbal altercation with coaches and teammates at practice on Saturday. Breeland started all 13 games for the Vikings (6-7), w
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lucas Ocampos’ late goal helped Sevilla beat Atlético Madrid 2-1 and keep the pressure on Spanish league leader Real Madrid on Saturday, while Barcelona’s young talents got it a much-needed win. Ocampos blasted a ball that came off the crossbar past Jan Olbak with two minutes remaining to clinch the victory over the defending champions. Second-placed Sevilla moved to within five points of Madrid before it plays Cádiz on Sunday without several virus-infected players. Barce
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The banged-up New York Jets got their leading rusher and a key tight end back for their game Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The team activated running back Michael Carter, tight end Tyler Kroft, offensive lineman Chuma Edoga and defensive end Bryce Huff from injured reserve Saturday. The Jets also released offensive lineman Isaiah Williams and elevated tight end Dan Brown, defensive end Ronnie Blair and wide receiver Vyncint Smith from the practice squad. The return
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday: ENGLAND Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea — the top three in the Premier League — all face away games to complete a truncated round because of COVID-19 outbreaks in many squads. City, which plays Newcastle, is a point clear of Liverpool, which is at Tottenham. Chelsea is a further three points back and visits Wolverhampton. Six matches have been postponed in this round amid rising cases of the coronavirus at clubs, reflecting the wors