Rockies vs. Rays Highlights

The Dallas Stars forward and Alexis Durham went for a scenic walk along a trail when he got down on one knee.
Even if the stats can't measure it, Astros coaches and pitchers rave about what Martín Maldonado brings to every start
Tennis’s prodigal son sported a Hublot Big Bang Unico Yellow Magic.
Get to know the Spanish tennis player's parents, Carlos Sr. and Virginia, and brothers, Álvaro, Sergio and Jaime
The Stephen Curry vs. Magic Johnson debate drew in Michael Jordan.
Snider says he was diagnosed with Complex Post Traumatic Stress Disorder last summer after years of "burying pain deep down."
Alek Manoah's season is primed to continue, even if he's no longer on the Toronto Blue Jays major-league roster.
The 49ers will explore a Trey Lance trade, but who might be interested?
With Auston Matthews' pivotal contract extension sorted out, how does Brad Treliving's first summer as Maple Leafs GM grade out?
The architect posted a rendering on Instagram.
The Yahoo Fantasy crew presents their first mock draft of 2023 — what do you think of the picks, 1-12?
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Paul DeJong had a memorable first day with the Giants with a two-run homer in the fourth inning and a two-run single in the 10th in San Francisco's 8-6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday. San Francisco salvaged the final game of the three-game series to finish 2-4 on the trip, rebounding after closer Camilo Doval blew a three-run lead in the ninth inning on Bryce Harper's homer that rang off the foul pole in right field. It was Doval's fourth straight blown s
The Auston Matthews era in Toronto will continue as the Maple Leafs have extended their superstar center.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has already scheduled shoulder replacement surgery and plans on having a pair of hernia operations at the end of this season. The 64-year-old knows his recovery period will be lengthy, and spending another year in the dugout is not conducive to making it a smooth process. Francona, however, isn’t quite ready to announce his retirement after 11 seasons with the franchise. “I need to go get healthy for my life, and this lifestyle is just
The former No. 1 pick never recovered from complications from thoracic outlet syndrome, according to the report.
We have nine running backs who offer varying degrees of upside this season. Find out who you should target in your fantasy drafts.
STATESVILLE, NC — This morning, GMS Racing officials announced it will cease operations at the conclusion of the 2023 race season. GMS Fabrication, a separate entity that has operated alongside the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series (NCTS) race team, will also close its doors following the championship race at Phoenix Raceway. “During the past nine years, […]
The New York Yankees radio announcer gave her two cents on the team's performance as they sit in last place in their division.
Novak Djokovic struck the latest blow in his burgeoning rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz ahead of the US Open when he defeated the young Spaniard at the Cincinnati Open.
Arsenal have spent around £200 million on new signings this summer and now, with the end of the transfer window fast approaching, the club are focusing on selling the players who are not fundamental to Mikel Arteta’s plans.