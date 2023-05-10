Rockies vs. Pirates Highlights
Randal Grichuk, Austin Wynns, Alan Trejo and Jurickson Profar hit RBIs to collect four runs and lead the Rockies 4-3 over the Pirates
Toronto is forced by rule to have four position players on their bench, but one of them has been parked there all year with no role or production.
Yusei Kikuchi has been a force for the Blue Jays so far this season, and he has a new pitch to thank for the success.
Is it expensive to eat at an MLB ballpark? It can depend on which stadium you are at, a USA TODAY analysis shows.
Trailing Nashville with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, St. Paul Saints first baseman Alex Kirilloff watched the 3-2 pitch go by for strike three. The game was being umped by the Automatic Ball-Strike system that Major League Baseball is testing in Triple-A this season, which means the strike was called by a computer and merely relayed to Kirilloff and the crowd by home plate umpire Brock Ballou. “Nobody complains about anything anymore with the strike zone because there’s nothing to complain about,” Saints manager Toby Gardenhire said after his first series with the so-called ”robo-ump."
Baseball's revamped scheduling has been a boon for teams in the AL East, taking advantage of more games outside their gantlet of a division.
With Toronto just a loss away from its season ending in excruciating fashion, head coach Sheldon Keefe is once again tinkering with his lines.
Fresh off leading LSU to the women's basketball championship, Angel Reese modeled for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
Pegula and Coco Gauff led criticism of the tournament organisers after they were denied the chance to speak after their doubles final
When the lottery balls fell in the Blackhawks' favour, it constituted the bleakest timeline from both on-ice and off-the-ice perspectives.
The Sioux Valley Dakota Nation member said he accepted a personal apology from Anderson.
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was not in the starting lineup against the Miami Marlins on Monday night because he was late arriving to the ballpark. The 29-year-old had a good excuse, though. He was becoming a U.S. citizen. “It’s a pretty amazing accomplishment for him,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “Certainly proud of him. We excused him from all the pregame activity to take care of that today.” Lovullo said Gurriel would be available off the bench ag
The Avalanche will have to play another season without their captain.
The pair are coaching opposing teams of fighters on the new season of the UFC television show
Lee Westwood has every reason to be sad about the end of his European tour career. Westwood once relished the memory of playing 20 tournaments in a row on the European tour schedule until he finally won his first career title in the Volvo Scandinavian Masters. Not since Colin Montgomerie has a European player of that stature stayed true to his roots.
Overlong episodes, quizzical character choices, too many plots, fake joy − The second half of "Ted Lasso" Season 3 is falling apart.
The Leafs won't have their starting goaltender available for Wednesday's must-win game in Florida.
The Miami Grand Prix weekend was an odd one for Lewis Hamilton, summing up a trying couple of years at Mercedes. His 13th in qualifying was his worst performance since last year’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, arguably his poorest weekend of 2022 but at a time when Mercedes were still trying to get their heads around the new regulations and their descent down the order.
Max Domi wasn't the biggest name to move ahead of the trade deadline, but he looks like the best acquisition any team made in terms of playoff impact.
The Raptors have cast a wide net in the search for their new head coach, which now includes 15-year NBA veteran JJ Redick.