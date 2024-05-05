Rockies vs. Pirates Highlights

Nick Fortes hits a solo home run to left field to cut the Marlins' deficit to 13-1 against the A's in the top of the 6th inning
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was ejected for the first time in his career when he argued a called third strike by plate umpire Ryan Blakney in the seventh inning of Saturday’s game against the Detroit Tigers. With one out, Judge took a full count fastball from Tyler Holton that he thought was slightly outside. Blakney rang him up, Judge glanced back and was ejected. After starting to walk back to the dugout, Judge returned to argue the call and manager Aaron Boone continu
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Boos began raining down on Golden Knights captain Mark Stone at American Airlines Center in Dallas the moment he first touched the puck. They didn't let up whenever the first-round series was in Dallas. Stars fans weren't happy that the poster boy of all that is questionable with how long-term injured reserve operates was back on the ice just in time for the playoffs. Again. No team is more scrutinized than Vegas for how it uses LTIR. To critics and skeptical fans, it looks very
WASHINGTON (AP) — Luis Garcia Jr. hit a three-run shot deep to center field in the seventh inning for his first career pinch-hit home run, helping the Washington Nationals rally for a 9-3 victory over the reeling Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. Garcia connected on Erik Swanson’s 85-mph splitter for his second homer of the season to give Washington a 4-3 lead. Nick Senzel added an RBI double in the inning. The Nationals added four runs in the eighth, benefitting from two fielding errors. They
OAKLAND, Calif. — San Diego acquired two-time batting champion Luis Arraez from the Miami Marlins along with nearly $7.9 million on Saturday in a deal for four players that left the Padres responsible only for the major league minimum salary. First baseman Nathan Martorella, outfielders Dillon Head and Jakob Marsee, and right-hander Woo-Suk Go were dealt to the Marlins for the second baseman, who won the 2022 AL batting title with Minnesota and the 2023 NL crown with the Marlins. Miami is paying
The Kentucky native had the honors of singing the National Anthem before the 150th Run for the Roses. She was accompanied by her husband Cactus Moser on drums.
Martha Stewart, Jimmy Fallon, Jack Harlow and more walked the red carpet at the 150th Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
Verstappen controlled the 19-lap race – which was interrupted by an opening-lap safety car.
Twenty horses will compete in the 150th Kentucky Derby in 2024. Here is the list of participants and their latest odds to win.
NFL Network continues their layoffs, including Hall of Famer Michael Irving and canceled its signature nightly show 'Total Access.'
Jordan Spieth got elbowed back into the fairway on the 16th hole Friday, and still missed the cut in his hometown tournament. Spieth's wayward drive at the 495-yard par 4 went well right into the trees before suddenly rolling back into the fairway. After getting to his ball in the fairway 223 yards from the hole, Spieth took out another ball that he signed and walked over to the spectator who had a significant welt just above his right elbow.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills announced the signings of Canadian wide receiver Chase Claypool, defensive end Dawuane Smoot and linebacker Deion Jones to one-year contracts on Friday. In a continuing need to upgrade their receiving corps after trading star Stefon Diggs and losing Gabe Davis in free agency, Claypool has a chance to make an impact in a revamped group. The Bills have added Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, Quintez Cephus and used their top pick (33rd) on Florida State WR Ke
TORONTO — William Nylander scored twice and Joseph Woll made 22 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs downed the Boston Bruins 2-1 on Thursday to force Game 7 in their first-round series. Toronto has now won two straight — including Tuesday's 2-1 overtime victory in Game 5 — after falling behind their Original Six rival 3-1 to force a winner-take-all finale Saturday in Boston. Morgan Rielly had two assists. Jeremy Swayman stopped 24 shots for the Bruins, who also blew a 3-1 lead against the Florida P
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The classic "Hockey Night in Canada" theme song resounded through a St. John's, N.L., church Friday where friends, family and colleagues gathered to remember Bob Cole, the legendary sportscaster who brought some of the sport's most important games to living rooms across the country. Ron MacLean and former NHL goalie Glenn Healy, who both worked alongside Cole on "Hockey Night in Canada," were among the mourners assembled in St. Thomas' Anglican Church to pay tribute to Cole. "