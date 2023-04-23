Rockies vs. Phillies Highlights

Nate Diaz choked a Logan Paul lookalike into unconsciousness in a New Orleans street brawl that appeared to involve Chase DeMoor.
Kevin Gausman struck out 11 in seven shutout innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Daulton Varsho hit back-to-back homers following an error by rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 5-1 on Sunday. The Blue Jays won for the 12th time in 18 games and took two of three in the Bronx to hand New York its first series loss.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. put Toronto ahead in the first inning with his 11th home run in the Bronx and Brandon Belt drove in four runs to lead the Blue Jays over the New York Yankees 6-1 Friday night. Yusei Kikuchi (3-0) allowed one run and four hits in six innings and has a 1.91 ERA over five starts and one relief appearance at Yankee Stadium. Erik Swanson, Trevor Richards and Yimi García finished a five-hitter.
Former Arsenal academy player left tetraplegic and needs 24-hour care after drink ‘spiked’OG
Cole and Manoah pitched scoreless ball after a chirpy buildup, and the New York Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 Saturday on pinch-hitter DJ LeMahieu’s walkoff bases-loaded single in the ninth inning. Volpe hit a two-run homer in the eighth off Yimi García and pinch-hitter Danny Jansen hit a two-run homer in the ninth against Wandy Peralta after a leadoff walk to Alejandro Kirk.
A wild sequence unfolded in the third period of Game 3 between the Leafs and Lightning.
Connor Bedard isn't the only young hockey player turning heads at Saskatchewan rinks lately — so is 13-year-old Regina U13A Falcons captain Grady Greenslade. On March 12, Greenslade — who wears No. 5 — scored three goals within 10 seconds of game play in the second period of a regular season game in Balgonie, about 25 kilometres east of Regina. "I remember on the first goal just getting the puck and ripping it. The second goal, it was a two-on-two, then we scored," he told CBC's The Morning Edit
The Kings are up 2-1 in the playoff series against the Oilers after an OT goal that Edmonton felt shouldn't have been allowed because of a high stick.
‘Just because you are a so-called superstar, it doesn’t make you too good to share the craic with the ‘little people’,’ wrote one person
Dillon Brooks has had better games.
Nate Diaz is no stranger to getting into altercations at combat sports events, and this time, he threw a water bottle at Chase DeMoor.
Perkins was able to climb from his car after the crash and walk to a waiting ambulance.
GANGNEUNG, Korea, Republic Of — The Canadian combo of Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing rolled to a pair of impressive victories on the opening day of world mixed doubles curling championship on Saturday in South Korea. The husband and wife team from Winnipeg beat Scotland's Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds in the opening game to start the 20-team, week-long competition. Canada then capped a successful first day by doubling Vanessa Tonoli and Wouter Goesgens of the Netherlands 10-5 in the evening dra
Panthers star Aaron Ekblad missed the entire third period of Game 3 with the Bruins.
TAMPA, Fla. — Ryan O'Reilly stepped in front of the cameras and microphones to face the music following a disastrous playoff opener. The Maple Leafs forward and his teammates had just been thumped 7-3 on home ice by the battle-tested Tampa Bay Lightning in a humbling curtain-raiser to their first-round series. Toronto looked nothing like the group that cruised to a 111-point finish in the regular season on a forgettable, worrying night. Sloppy, unsure and nervous were just some of the less-colou
Bobby Green was in no mood to talk after his no contest at UFC Fight Night 222.
Why did two famous actors buy a football club in North Wales? Lawrence Ostlere reports on an unlikely love story between a pair of Hollywood stars and the city they’ve embraced
Erik ten Hag has promised that his side will “give everything” to dent Manchester City’s treble bid and secure a second piece of silverware this season.
The Islanders were locked in another tight game with the Carolina Hurricanes until a big goal late opened a record-setting scoring outburst and helped New York get a big home win after a pair of one-goal losses on the road. Kyle Palmieri and Matt Martin scored 44 seconds apart late in the third period and the Islanders beat the Hurricanes 5-1 Friday night to cut their first-round series deficit to 2-1. Casey Cizikas, Scott Mayfield and Anders Lee also scored as New York got four goals in a 2:18 span late — the fastest four goals in Stanley Cup playoff history — to pull away.
Bosa had some cautionary words for former Cardinals GM Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury in 2019.