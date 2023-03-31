Rockies vs. Padres Highlights

Baseball's new rules got a chance to shine in the first game of the new season, a cold and dull contest at Nationals Park.
Shohei Ohtani made a flying start to the new season but was frustrated in his search of an Angels win by "embarrassing" reliever Aaron Loup.
Pete Alonso somehow gave a teammate a strike while on base.
"I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity," Gwyneth Paltrow said in a statement after a Utah jury found her not liable Thursday in a 2016 ski crash
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays took a pair of right-handed pitchers off of their Major League roster ahead of Thursday's season opener in St. Louis. Chad Green was placed on Toronto's 60-day injured list as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery. Toronto signed Jay Jackson to a one-year Major League contract on Wednesday but he was immediately optioned to the Blue Jays triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y. Green underwent the surgery last summer and signed with the Blue Jays as a free ag
George Springer had five hits and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in three runs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat St. Louis 10-9 on Thursday despite the Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill tying a major league record by homering on opening day for the fourth straight season. Making his Cardinals debut, catcher Willson Contreras left after the eighth inning because of an injured knee and was sent for a scan.
Pitchers Hyun Jin Ryu and Mitch White were placed on Toronto's injured list as the Blue Jays finalized their opening day roster. Ryu was put on the 15-day IL retroactive to March 27 as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery he had on June 18. White was also placed on the 15-day IL retroactive to March 27 with right elbow inflammation. Toronto began its season on Thursday in St. Louis in the first of a three-game interleague series against the Cardinals. Ryu made six starts for the Blue
Fury FC promoter Eric Garcia has more questions than answers about Texas after he says a fighter could've died due to a referee mistake.
With more teams moving to closer committees, ninth-inning stalwarts such as Emmanuel Clase, Josh Hader and Jordan Romano become even more valuable.
OTTAWA — Sin City wasn't kind to Canadian skip Brad Gushue. He's hoping a return to the nation's capital will work more in his favour. After settling for silver in his last two trips to the world men's curling championship in Las Vegas, Gushue will try to get back to the top of the podium at the 2023 playdowns starting Saturday at TD Place. "If we can really just enjoy it and ride that wave, I think good things can happen," Gushue said. "But it's a challenge. It's a lot easier said than it is do
Anthony Rizzo began the season with no sour grapes: Each of his New York Yankees teammates found a blue box at his locker on Thursday morning before the season opener, most with the player's name embossed in gold. Rizzo purchased 26 boxes, each with two bottles of wine from the Il Cellese winery in Castellina in Chianti, Italy, near Siena. Rizzo visited there for a tasting in January with his wife Emily, his parents and her parents.
Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley should have plenty of newsworthy takes, given how fractured golf currently is
Israel Adesanya has shifted his mindset going into his title fight rematch with Alex Pereira at UFC 287.
Hamilton was four tenths back from the Red Bull driver, with Sergio Perez third.
Simmons thinks Draymond and Lebron are destined for the Lone Star State
Shutes appeared to punch Bowling Green's Elissa Brett in the handshake line during the Women's National Invitational Tournament this month
Ben Affleck called Michael Jordan "the most cool, intimidating guy in the world" after having asked for his blessing to make the movie 'Air.'
Justin Gaethje would consider walking away from MMA if Conor McGregor received a UFC title shot with a win.
Manchester United have enjoyed a strong second half of the season, having allowed Cristiano Ronaldo to depart by mutual consent in November.
The Celtics blew out the Bucks, then Thanasis got into it with Blake.