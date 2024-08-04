Rockies vs. Padres Highlights
Manny Machado and the Padres defeat Brendan Doyle and the Rockies, 3-2
SummerSlam featured the return of Roman Reigns, who had been absent from WWE programming since losing to Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40.
Ledecky won the 800-meter freestyle on Saturday, holding off Australia’s Ariarne Titmus. She punctuated her Paris Games with her 14th career medal and ninth gold.
Summer McIntosh won the women’s 200-meter individual medley here at the 2024 Olympics on Saturday, and claimed gold in one of the meet’s most loaded events.
After three days of headlines, controversies and social media misinformation, the Algerian boxer outlasted her Hungarian opponent.
Which countries will advance from the men's basketball group stage?
Blake Snell threw 114 pitches while completing the no-hitter on Friday night in Cincinnati.
She fell, once again, to Australia’s Kaylee McKeown.
The quartet of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown won their heat in a time of 3:07.41, smashing the previous record of 3:08.80.
Will Colorado make a bowl game? Is Ohio State facing a national title or bust season? Here are the coaches who need to win big this season.
Led by Lee Kiefer, the United States defeated Italy 45-39 to win the first team gold medal in U.S. fencing history.
Jimmer Fredette sat out with an injury to his left leg.
Tommy Paul put up a valiant fight against Carlos Alcaraz, then later knocked out Andy Murray alongside partner Taylor Fritz.
The USA women's 3x3 basketball team dropped its second game, this time to Azerbaijan, 20-17, on Wednesday. They fell 17-13 to Germany on Tuesday.
Jarrett Allen isn't going anywhere.
The U.S. will play Japan on Saturday.
An already miserable White Sox season found new depths in the franchise record book.
Tomorrow we flip the calendar to August a.k.a. the holy month of the fantasy football calendar. Draft season is here and we are here to help. With it being strategy week on the pod, Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to identify the 12 do's and dont's when drafting this season or any season in fantasy football. Consider this pod your blueprint to having the most successful draft possible this August.
Hailey Van Lith and the American team came up short in their first pool game at the Paris Olympics.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros talk about the men and women both having success for the United States in the olympics, the discipline handed down to the Canadian women’s soccer team and are joined by USMNT captain Tyler Adams.
Cease threw the second no-hitter in Padres history and the second of the 2024 season on Thursday.