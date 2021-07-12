Rockies vs. Padres Highlights

The Canadian Press

SEATTLE (AP) — David Fletcher had four hits and four RBIs to extend his hitting streak to 24 games, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Seattle Mariners 7-1 on Sunday. Fletcher homered in the third inning, drove in two runs with a single in the fifth and added another RBI in the seventh to snap the Angels’ two-game losing streak. The second baseman finished 4 for 5 after adding an infield single to start a three-run ninth. Shohei Ohtani went 2 for 4 with a double and a walk ahead of his big two