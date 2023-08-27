Rockies vs. Orioles Highlights

The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
For the first time since leaving the Dodgers in free agency this past offseason, Justin Turner squared off against the club with whom he spent the past nine years.
NEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Angels starter Chase Silseth was taken to a hospital Saturday after getting hit by an errant throw in the fourth inning of a game against the New York Mets. New York’s Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil led off the fourth with consecutive singles — the Mets’ first hits of the game. After retiring slugger Pete Alonso on a hard-lit liner to short, Silseth threw a first-pitch strike to Daniel Vogelbach. McNeil ran on the play, but Lindor did not. Angels catcher Logan O’Hop
Luis Rubiales has refused to resign but soccer's governing body suspended the Spanish chief on Saturday in a row that's overshadowed the team's win.
TORONTO — Davis Schneider belted three hits, including a two-run homer and knocked in three runs in Toronto Blue Jays' 8-3 win against the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday. The red-hot rookie infielder also scored three times to help the home side end a three-game slide before 41,924 at a closed-roof Rogers Centre. The 24-year-old Schneider smacked his fourth homer in 10 games with two out in the opening inning, doubled and scored in the fourth and knocked in Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a hard-hit
Schneider did not hold back after yet another loss to the Orioles that pushed his club even further out of the playoff picture.
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Pierce LePage has stamped himself as the top decathlete in the world. And it came on a historic day for Canada. The Whitby, Ont., native became the first Canadian to win men's decathlon gold at the World Athletics Championships on Saturday. Edmonton's Marco Arop also became the first-ever Canadian to strike world gold in the men's 800 metres. LePage's 8909 points set a world-leading and personal-best mark, in addition to being the sixth-best ever, en route to upgrading on his
NEW YORK (AP) — San Diego Padres reliever Robert Suárez was suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball on Friday, the sixth pitcher penalized for using banned sticky stuff. The penalty was announced by MLB senior vice president for on-field operations Michael Hill. Suárez appealed the discipline to John McHale Jr., a special assistant to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. Any suspension will be delayed while the appeal is pending. Suárez was ejected Wednesday for having sticky stuff on his
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Less than a week after winning the Women’s World Cup, Spain’s national team players announced Friday that they will not play any more games unless the president of the country's soccer federation steps down for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips after their victory. Luis Rubiales, who was also chastised for grabbing his crotch after Spain’s 1-0 victory over England on Sunday, has remained defiant despite immense pressure to resign. The kiss marred the title celebrat
NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani declined imaging after he left an Aug. 3 start against Seattle after four innings and 59 pitches because of cramping in his pitching hand and fingers, Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Saturday. Ohtani returned to the mound six days later and beat San Francisco, throwing 97 pitches over six innings while allowing only an unearned run. He then skipped a turn, citing fatigue. Ohtani was removed from Wednesday's game against Cincinnati after his 26
BOSTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo became the first player in Boston Red Sox history to hit a leadoff homer in the first inning in three straight games, connecting on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Fenway Park. Verdugo drove the second pitch from Julio Urías into the Dodgers’ bullpen, tying the game at 1. After he rounded first, Verdugo turned around and faced his team in the home dugout, backpedaling before turning and continuing his trot around the bases. On Friday, Verdugo hit Lance Lynn
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Andre De Grasse is keeping his head high despite leaving this year's World Athletics Championships without any hardware. De Grasse struggled to a sixth-place finish in the men's 200-metres final, and Canada will finish without a sprinting medal at the worlds. "I made the final through all of this challenging season," he said. "I shouldn’t have been here, to be honest. I shouldn’t have been in the final just the way my season was going." De Grasse, who had reached the podium a
The Niners dealt Trey Lance, the third overall pick of the 2021 draft to the Cowboys for a fourth-round pick. Who came out ahead in the deal?
LeBron James' family said they are "very confident" Bronny will return to basketball "in the very near future."
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox say they were not aware at first that a woman injured during Friday's game at Guaranteed Rate Field was shot and that the Chicago Police Department would have stopped play if officers thought it was unsafe to continue. Team spokesman Scott Reifert said police determined there was “no active threat and that the ballgame could continue.” The team was also in contact with Major League Baseball. “If the police want to stop the game, they’re going to stop the game
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The New York Yankees' charter flight to Florida on Thursday had a familiar name in the cockpit. Captain Schmidt, as in Delta pilot Dwight Schmidt, the father of Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt. “It was a lot of fun,” Clarke Schmidt said before Friday night's game at the Tampa Bay Rays. “I mentioned it to a few guys and then we got there, it kind of like spread like wildfire. It was kind of like interactive a little bit. A lot of guys got to see things they never got to
HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Lionel Messi made his Major League Soccer debut, entering in the 60th minute of Inter Miami's match at the New York Red Bulls on Saturday night. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner did not participate in warmups and watched the first half from coach Tata Martino's bench along with midfielder Sergio Busquets, forward Josef Martinez and U.S. national team defender DeAndre Yedlin. Miami led 1-0 on a 37th-minute goal by Diego Gómez, among four Miami starters making MLS debuts. Se
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have traded quarterback Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round pick less than three years after trading three first-round picks to draft him third overall. Lance had lost the competition to Sam Darnold to be the backup to Brock Purdy in San Francisco earlier in the week, setting the stage for his departure on Friday just hours before the Niners played their exhibition finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. "When we told him that h
Verstappen can equal Vettel’s record of nine successive grands prix wins with victory in this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.
The Cowboys will appear on "Sunday Night Football" three times in 2023.