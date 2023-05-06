Rockies vs. Mets Highlights

The Canadian Press

EDMONTON — Petr Klima, whose triple-overtime goal against Boston in Game 1 of the 1990 NHL final ended the longest game in Stanley Cup final history, has died at 58. The Oilers confirmed Klima's death on their Twitter account. A cause of death was not given. Klima scored 28 goals in 95 career NHL playoff games, with the most memorable coming in the '90 Cup final. The Oilers had squandered a 2-0 lead in Game 1 after star Bruins defenceman Ray Bourque scored two goals in the third period. Klima, w