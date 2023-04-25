Rockies vs. Guardians Highlights
Profar knocks in three runs in 6-0 win over Guardians
Pearson hasn't been able to find consistency at the MLB level in recent years, but has an enticing opportunity after the Blue Jays called him up on Monday.
TORONTO — It's been two years since Nate Pearson donned a Blue Jays jersey. He's looking forward to showing Toronto fans the pitcher he's become. Pearson was recalled from the Blue Jays' triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., on Monday after right-handed reliever Adam Cimber was put on Toronto's 15-day injured list. The 26-year-old Pearson last pitched for the Blue Jays in October 2021. "I've definitely grown mentally," said Pearson, sitting in the home dugout at Rogers Centre. "Just more at peace
The home run jacket isn't worn in Toronto anymore, but a new team has taken up the torch.
Comedian and actor was posing for photos with other fans when the incident took place
Kevin Gausman struck out 11 in seven shutout innings, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Daulton Varsho hit back-to-back homers following an error by rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 5-1 on Sunday. The Blue Jays won for the 12th time in 18 games and took two of three in the Bronx to hand New York its first series loss.
A portion of a tube frame intruding into a NASCAR cabin is terrifying, but this impact would have looked different on the driver's side.
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane and Liz Carmouche are longtime friends and training partners – but they may fight each other for the Bellator title next.
Ex NBA great Vince Carter thinks Kyrie Irving-Luka Doncic can work for the Mavericks, but has major concerns
Mackenzie Mahler finished in first place in the senior ladies category at the World Irish Dancing Championships held earlier this month in Montreal. It's a childhood dream come true for the Calgary woman, who has been dancing since she was six years old.
Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani were part of three consecutive home runs as the Angels came from behind against the Royals.
On a busy night, much of the combat sports community paid focus on the anticipated boxing match between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia.
Zach Hyman scores in overtime as the Edmonton Oilers rally from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the Kings 5-4. The series is tied 2-2 as it heads back to Canada.
Jay Fear, who has terminal cancer, has an "incredible 24 hours" meeting the star Wrexham co-owner.
The Kings’ comeback effort came up short, but Curry’s mistake opened the door for Sacramento in the final minute.
With Aaron Rodgers on the move to New York, the Jets and Packers will flip first-round NFL draft picks, which could alter the rest of Day 1.
Ime Udoka hasn't coached in the league since he was suspended by the Boston Celtics after their run to the NBA Finals in 2022.
The Brewers, angered by last year's trade of Josh Hader, have recovered and are off to sizzling start.
TAMPA, Fla. — Ryan O'Reilly stepped in front of the cameras and microphones to face the music following a disastrous playoff opener. The Maple Leafs forward and his teammates had just been thumped 7-3 on home ice by the battle-tested Tampa Bay Lightning in a humbling curtain-raiser to their first-round series. Toronto looked nothing like the group that cruised to a 111-point finish in the regular season on a forgettable, worrying night. Sloppy, unsure and nervous were just some of the less-colou
Dillon Brooks has had better games.