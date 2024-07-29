Rockies vs. Giants Highlights
Jorge Soler and the Giants defeat Michael Toglia and the Rockies, 5-4
The U.S., finally, looks like gold medal contenders again.
A daily breakdown of which countries are leading the overall medal count in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Thirteen gold medals total will be awarded on Day 1 of the 2024 Olympics.
Jordan Love is now the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history.
The Miami Dolphins and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa have agreed to terms on a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension.
Clayton Kershaw made his 2024 season debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, pitching four innings and allowing two runs versus the San Francisco Giants.
Nate Tice & Charles Robinson predict the top ten defensive squads by DVOA for the 2024 season.
A total of 16 gold medals will be handed out on Saturday in the first full day of Olympics competition in France.
Training camps are opening across the country and there's no better time to get an insider's perspective on the biggest whispers at the buzziest camps. Yahoo's senior NFL writer Jori Epstein joins Matt Harmon to share her biggest observations and what she's hearing from Bears, Packers, Commanders and Cowboys camp.
In today's edition: Xander wins another major, Tour de France recap, Team USA's final tune-up, Baker's Dozen, and more.
Melvin didn't wait for the first pitch Sunday to give the umpires an earful.
Cooper held out of minicamp but is reporting to training camp with additional money added to the final year of his contract.
In today's edition: MLB trade deadline primer, the world in photos, top fantasy WRs, the U.S. sports calendar, and more.
A new weapon for the two-time defending champs. An explosive back switches to a division rival. Here are players with new teams Charles McDonald is excited to see in camp.
Tempers flared, and Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was ejected. But it didn't spoil another great night for Witt.
The Miami Heat won the NBA Summer League championship with a 120–118 win over the Memphis Grizzlies and breakout Scotty Pippen Jr.
Three players and one manager were inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday.
The Texans surprised everyone with an AFC South title last season.
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies will miss eight weeks after suffering a fractured left wrist on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Max Fried was placed on the injured list.
Is this the most impressive home run of the 2024 season?