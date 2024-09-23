Rockies vs. Dodgers Highlights
Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers defeat Brendan Rodgers and the Rockies, 6-5
Ohtani isn't stopping after hitting 50-50.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman break down Shohei Ohtani’s historic night that saw him establish the 50-50 club, look at some compelling upcoming series and give their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla for the week.
In a season in which he's not pitching, the Dodgers star has delivered one of the greatest performances in MLB history.
After an inauspicious start, the Dodgers star embarked on a season for the ages ... and he's not finished yet.
Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball was just out of reach for an unlucky fan at Miami's loanDepot Park.
The Dodgers star also broke the Dodgers single-season record with his 50 homers.
Ohtani told MLB Network that he doesn’t have it. Craig Mish of the Miami Herald tweeted that the fan who retrieved the ball “opted to walk away with it” and that the Dodgers were unable to strike a deal to get it back.
Ohtani's dramatic blast made him the 6th player in MLB history to post 40 homers and 40 stolen bases in a season.
Shohei Ohtani officially became the fastest player in league history to join the 40-40 club on Friday night.
No player had ever posted 43 home runs and 43 stolen bases in a season before the Dodgers star.
Dodger fans love Shohei Ohtani — and his dog. They got plenty of both on Wednesday.
"It's really scary," manager Dave Roberts said. "You always hold your breath."
Ohtani recorded his 44th homer of the season amid his push for an unprecedented 50-50 season.
The 1962 Mets and the 2024 White Sox are the only teams that lost 120 games.
