Rockies vs. Cardinals Highlights
Steven Matz struck out six across six innings of work and Tommy Edman collected three hits, drove in two runs to lead Cardinals to win, 6-2
The Royals’ seven-game winning streak at this point of the season is so rare it hasn’t been done in 116 years.
Alexa Cardona threw a perfect strike at Bruce Blakeman's head during a parade, earning kudos from Yankees centerfielder Harrison Bader at Yankee Stadium.
Things were looking promising for the Red Sox in the bottom of the ninth but the Blue Jays escaped with a victory thanks to some horrendous Boston baserunning.
Stanton basically jogged home from second in the third inning of Astros-Yankees.
Tucker Barnhart threw with all the speed of a slow-pitch beer league — and it actually worked against the Atlanta Braves.
Davis Schneider will have the chance to show whether his outstanding Triple-A production will translate to the major leagues.
Henry Cejudo advises Justin Gaethje to choose Conor McGregor over a UFC title fight for his next move.
The Roses ran out 46-40 winners in Cape Town and will face Australia in Sunday’s final.
A climate protest group claimed its activists were “bloodied and bruised up” after briefly interrupting Andy Murray’s last-16 clash with Taylor Fritz at the Citi Open in Washington DC.
Nate Diaz and Jake Paul kept security on their toes during their final faceoff at ceremonial weigh-ins in Dallas.
Three generations of royal riders stepped out to support Zara at her latest equestrian event
BOSTON — Right-handed reliever Jay Jackson is returning to the Toronto Blue Jays lineup after a brief stint on family medical emergency list. Jackson's son JR was born prematurely in early July. His return to Toronto is timely as fellow reliever Trevor Richards was put on the 15-day injured list on Thursday. Jackson (3-0) had a 0.53 earned-run average over 17 innings this season with 19 strikeouts. Infielder Davis Schneider was selected to the Blue Jays' major-league roster and will be active fo
MONTREAL — Without a doubt, Eugenie Bouchard still holds a certain allure for the people of Montreal and Quebec. This was clear thanks to the thousands of people cheering her on at IGA Stadium's centre court on Saturday. However, there was an obstacle in her path: Danielle Collins. In a three-set duel, Bouchard had some good moments but not enough to book a ticket to the second round of the National Bank Open women's singles qualifiers on Saturday. In her first match on the IGA Stadium centre co
WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Hugh Jackman watched an eight-goal thriller which had an unhappy ending for the Hollywood stars as Welsh soccer club Wrexham lost its first match back in England’s Football League on Saturday. Host Wrexham was beaten 5-3 by MK Dons at the Racecourse Ground in the opening round of matches in the fourth tier. Co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney have made Wrexham one of the most talked-about teams in Britain after buying a down-on-its-luck club
Spain and Japan are already through to the quarter-finals as the last-16 continues
Amanda Nunes hasn't had a change of heart since hanging up her gloves in June.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Manager Phil Nevin said it will likely be a couple more days before the Los Angeles Angels finalize when Shohei Ohtani will make his next pitching start. Ohtani went only four innings in a 5-3 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night due to cramping in his pitching hand and fingers. Ohtani said the cramping was largely in his right middle finger. Nevin was optimistic that Ohtani's next start — which would be on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants — wouldn't ne
VANCOUVER — Saskatchewan and Quebec will both receive gold medals and be deemed co-champions following the cancellation of their 2023 Football Canada Cup championship game. The two teams were slated to meet in the tournament final July 16 in Edmonton. However, the game was cancelled due to poor air quality the result of wildfires in the region. "While this is not the ideal conclusion to a national championship, we want to recognize the achievements of the athletes first and foremost," Football C
Gragson apologized for his "lack of attention and actions on social media." He'll be replaced by Josh Berry at Michigan.
SYDNEY (AP) — Change is happening fast in women’s soccer. A leveling of the playing field is being highlighted at the Women’s World Cup, which saw two-time champion Germany crash out of the tournament on Thursday. In the biggest upset of a World Cup that has been full of surprises, the second-ranked Germans, two-time World Cup winners, were eliminated in group stage for the first time in team history. Copa America champion Brazil and Olympic gold medalist Canada were also eliminated in the first