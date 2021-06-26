Rockies vs. Brewers Highlights

The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — After years of flirting with the two-minute barrier, Lindsey Butterworth finally smashed it -- in emphatic fashion. The 27-year-old from North Vancouver, B.C., kicked hard down the final straightaway to win the women's 800 metres at the Olympic track and field trials on Friday. Crossing the finish line, she looked at the time, and both hands flew to her mouth in delight. Butterworth won in one minute 59.19 seconds, dipping under the automatic Olympic standard of 1:59.50 -- and shatter