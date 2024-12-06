Rockets vs Warriors Game Highlights
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets, 99-93.
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets, 99-93.
Green missed Tuesday's game with left calf tightness and will not play Thursday despite the MRI result.
Houston doesn't have a lot of firepower, so how does it have a top-10 offense?
All four NBA quarterfinal games will be played on Dec. 10 and 11 in Las Vegas.
The Cavs set a franchise record for most consecutive wins with Friday's victory.
Rockets coach Ime Udoka told referee John Goble to "get some f***ing glasses" for what he perceived as missed foul calls.
The Oscar-nominated actor will join the show in Atlanta ahead of the SEC title game between Georgia and Texas.
Meyer put out a response to 'reports' that he might replace Ryan Day, who is in hot water after a fourth straight Michigan loss.
Steve Kerr believes the referees should have called a technical foul on Christian Braun after he appeared to call for a timeout his team didn't have.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Dan Titus and Isis "Ice" Young to recap last night's NBA Cup action, talk about LeBron's shooting slump and preview the Golden State Valkyries WNBA expansion draft on Friday.
Entz led NDSU to two FCS titles in five seasons.
Lawrence's season is likely over for the 2-10 Jaguars.
On a bonus episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde unpack the recent drama surrounding the frustrated individuals complaining about being boxed out of the College Football Playoff. They cover comments coming from Iowa State, SMU, Ole Miss, Miami, and more. They also question the necessity of having to play a conference championship game and the impact of it potentially pushing teams out.
OSU's 3-9 record was the school's worst since 2000 and snapped an 18-year bowl streak.
Should SMU fall out of the bracket if it loses? Should another team benefit from sitting at home instead of playing an extra game? Conference title games are already creating headaches in the expanded CFP era.
Rule changes have been a hallmark of Rob Manfred's tenure as MLB commissioner. His latest idea is being met with skepticism by many.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 14 half-PPR flex rankings.
The Crimson Tide moved ahead of the Hurricanes on Tuesday night.
Ryans chided quarterbacks for taking "advantage of the rule where they slide late and they try to get an extra yard."
Clark went 40–24 in his five seasons at Appalachian State, including an upset of Texas A&M in 2022.
After triggering several melees over rivalry weekend, flag-planting has become a hot-button issue for conference commissioners — “If you want to plant a flag, you play ‘capture the flag’ or you join the military or you fly to the moon.”