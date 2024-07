The Trail Blazers defeat the Rockets, 105-95. Kennedy Chandler led the way with 21 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists for the Trail Blazers, while Kris Murray added 20 points, 9 rebounds and 3 3pt. FG in the victory. Trevor Keels tallied 22 points, 4 assists and 6 3pt. FG for the Rockets in the losing effort.