Rockets vs Mavericks Game Highlights

The Mavericks defeated the Rockets, 116-105. Mavericks Top Performers Anthony Davis – 26 points, 16 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 blocks Played 30 minutes in his Mavs debut, left in the 3rd quarter due to injury Max Christie – 23 points, 4 3PM Rockets Top Performers Alperen Sengun – 30 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists Jalen Green – 24 points, 6 assists, 3 3PM The Mavericks improve to 28-25, while the Rockets lose their 6th straight and fall to 32-20 Notable Stats Anthony Davis becomes the 3rd player in Mavericks franchise history to record 20+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ assists in any half, since 1997-98 (PxP era), joining: Luka Dončić - 2x Michael Finley